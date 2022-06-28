7 Best exercises you can do without weights to get a bigger chest

Building a bigger chest does not always require going to the gym or lifting heavy weights. There are various exercises that you can do outside the gym and without any equipment which will help you to get a bigger chest.

Building a bigger chest is not as much of a complicated process as you think. Here are seven exercises that will help you gain immense chest muscles without using weight lifting equipment. These exercises will help you target the various muscle groups including the back, shoulders, arms, and chest.

1. Push-ups

Push-ups are one of the greatest and most dynamic exercises that will target your arms and chest. It is a bodyweight exercise that can be done anytime and anywhere. Push-ups will help you get a bigger chest and shoulders along with working on your core and hip stability.

How to do it?

Get down on all fours and then straighten your legs and arms. Keep your spine neutral along with engaging the glutes.

Bring your body to the ground in a controlled manner till your chest almost touches the floor. Hold.

Reverse to the initial position.

Repeat.

2. Chest dips

Chest dips will enable you to work on triceps and chest from unique and different angles. This will allow for better and more well-rounded triceps and chest development. Chest dips can be done on any stable surface such as parallel bars or a bench.

How to perform it correctly?

Position yourself between the parallel bars and hold the bar to a firm grip.

While engaging your upper back, push your body upwards.

Brace your triceps and with controlled movement, lower your body to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Walking plank

This exercise will target your shoulders, chest, and core. It will help you in strengthening your chest muscles, which will enable you to put on more mass for your chest. Additionally, a walking plank will also help you prepare for more advanced chest exercises such as plyometric push ups.

How to perform the exercise?

Assume a high plank position and engage your abdominal muscles.

While holding the plank position with one arm, bring the other arm towards your stomach.

Swap sides. Repeat.

4. Plyometric push-ups

Plyometric push-ups are one of the most advanced variations of push-ups that require proper strength and explosion of power. Plyometric push-ups will target muscle fibers that will allow for better potential growth of muscles in your chest.

How to do the exercise?

Position yourself on the ground and perform a standard push-up.

Leave the floor from your hands when you are at the top of the push up movement. With the controlled movement, position is back on the ground.

5. TRX chest flye

This can be considered an excellent exercise for a bigger chest that does not require weight. It will work on your muscles from various angles that will help in building the muscular chest. TRX chest flye will also help in building stability in the shoulders and strengthening the core.

How to do it the right way?

Grasp the TRX straps with your hands and position them in front of your chest with your arms extended.

While holding a strong plank-like position, bring your body towards the ground and open your arms to an arc point. Keep your elbows bent a bit.

Reverse back to the initial position.

Repeat.

6. Wide push-ups

This exercise is another variation of push-ups that will put pressure on your chest. Wide push-ups require you to position your hands in a much wider stance. Besides helping you gain bigger chest muscles, the wide push up will also help in building the strength of the upper body.

How to perform the movement?

Position yourself on the ground in the standard push-up position. Increase the distance between both arms by bringing them outwards.

The further you push your arms out, the greater the exercise will work on the chest. Now follow the same movements of the standard push ups.

7. Alternating shuffle press up

This exercise will help in building the endurance and strength of the chest muscles. It will target your muscles in a slightly different manner and enable you to get a wider chest.

How to do it?

Assume the standard push-up position.

Bring your left hand towards the right hand and slide the right hand further towards the right side until both your hands have a similar distance as shoulder-width. Do a push up in this position.

Repeat the above steps for the left side.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises will help you build a bigger chest along with providing a variety of benefits such as strengthening the muscles and increasing the explosive power of the body.

This proves that you necessarily do not require weights or, for that matter, any equipment to get a bigger chest.

