5 Best Free Weight Exercises to Lose Weight and Get Instant Abs

Free weight exercises are resistance workouts that utilize free objects for strength training so that they can move freely and are not attached to anything. Freeweight exercises utilize equipment such as kettlebells, dumbbells, barbells, and medicine balls.

To lose weight and get abs, it's important to adopt a balanced training routine that comprises both weight lifting and cardio moves. More often, people focus on cardio moves to lose weight and avoid trength training.

That's not correct, as weight training can help in aiding weight loss and getting abs by maximizing toning, boosting metabolism, and elevating the heart rate. You should include free weight exercises in your workout routine, as they push the limits of the body without overworking it.

Best Free Weight Exercises for Weight Loss and Abs

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective free weight exercises for weight loss and getting abs:

1) Suitcase Crunch

It can help you get rid of belly fat and get abs by adding greater muscle definition to the core.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with a straight back, and extend your arms to the ceiling at shoulder height while grasping a dumbbell.

Raise your legs off the ground with your knees angled at 90 degrees and shins parallel to the ground.

Raise the dumbbell to your feet with the upper body while bringing your feet to the dumbbell.

Bring your body to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Squat to Overhead Press

The amalgamation of squats and overhead press helps maximize the toning of the body and build muscle mass. That's why squats to overhead press is one of the most effective free weight exercises for getting rid of fat.

How to do it?

Start off in an straight standing position while grasping a pair of dumbbells, with both hands near the chest and palms towards your body.

Descend into a squatting position by driving your hips to the back and bending your knees.

Bring your body back to the standing position while extending your arms over your head and palms positioned opposite the body.

Bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Russian Twist

Russian twists can help you build abs and lose weight by burning calories and building core strength.

How to do it?

Start off in the sitting position with your legs extended in front of you, and hold the barbell plate or medicine ball to your abdomen with both hands.

Bend your knees, and press your heels to the ground.

With an engaged core, slightly lean your body to the back while raising your legs off the floor.

Rotate your upper body to the left side along with your weight before returning to the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Weighted Sit-up

Weighted sit-ups help in losing fat with the added stimulation and building muscle mass. It can also help you get instant abs by working on all the major muscles in the core region.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down on the ground with a flat back, knees bent, and feet pressed onto the ground close to your hips.

Position a dumbbell against your chest with both hands.

With your core engaged, raise your upper body, and bring it to your knees. Pause in the position for a few seconds before slowly lowering to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Farmer’s Walk

Dumbbell farmer’s walk is one of the most effective free weight exercises. It can help in building muscle strength and burning calories for weight loss.

How to do it?

Assume an upright standing position with a straight back while grasping the dumbbells in both hands by the sides.

Start walking to the front one step at a time.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned free weight exercises are some of the best and simple ones that can be incorporated into your workout routine to lose weight and get abs. They help you lose weight by maximizing muscle toning and boosting metabolism.

Other benefits include enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness, boosting strength, increasing stamina, improving muscular endurance, and more. So, if you want to get abs and lose weight, you should include the aforementioned free weight exercises in your workout regime.

Poll : 0 votes