6 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Lose Upper Belly Fat

Belly fat is notoriously difficult to lose and often necessitates more than a few crunches. If you want to reduce fat from any one region of the body, such as upper belly fat, then you need to work on reducing the overall fat percentage in the body. This will help to maximize toning in that area while also giving you a ripped appearance.

We have compiled a list of the six best and most effective bodyweight exercises that can be incorporated into your workout regime to lose upper belly fat.

Mountain Climbers and 5 Other Bodyweight Exercises to Lose Upper Belly Fat

1) Wide Grip Push Ups

This is one of the more intense and challenging variations of standard push-ups. Wide-grip push-ups will aid in the reduction of upper belly fat by concentrating on the core. This exercise also targets several muscle groups throughout your body.

How to do it?

Assume a standard push-up position on the ground with your shoulders just above your palms, back straight, and legs together extended to the back.

Increase the distance between your hands to about a few inches wider than the shoulder distance.

With an engaged glute and core, lower your body so that it hovers just above the ground before driving your body towards the ceiling explosively until your arms are completely extended.

Repeat.

2) V Ups

V ups tend to be one of the most efficient and fantastic bodyweight exercises if you want to lose upper belly fat. This exercise will enable you to get defined abs by efficiently maximizing the toning of the core and lower back region.

How to do it?

Assume a lying position on the ground with your back flat and legs outstretched in the front.

Extend your arms over your head while keeping them parallel to one another.

Lift both your legs and arms a few inches off the ground to assume the starting position of the exercise.

With an engaged core, simultaneously bring both your hands and legs to meet in the middle before returning to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are also some of the most dynamic bodyweight exercises if you want to lose upper belly fat. This exercise will help to burn a decent number of calories while maximizing the toning of your abdomen region.

How to do it?

Assume a standard push-up position on the ground with your legs extended at the back and shoulders stacked just above the palms while keeping your back erect and core engaged.

Bring your left knee towards the chest before quickly swapping the position of your legs, so that your left is extended to the back while bringing your right leg towards your chest.

Alternate and repeat.

Increase the speed of the movement after understanding the technique of the exercise.

4) Pull Ups

Pull-ups tend to be some of the most popular and common bodyweight exercises that will help you lose upper belly fat by effectively targeting and activating your core muscles. This exercise will also aid in the overall sculpting of the body.

How to do it?

With an overhand grip and extended arms, hang on the pull-up bar.

Raise your body to bring your chin over the bar with an engaged core.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Russian Twists

The movement of Russian twists will efficiently target your belly fat and will help in burning a high number of calories. You can also add weight to this workout for faster outcomes.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position on the ground before slightly bending your knees and lifting your legs off the ground along with slightly leaning your upper body backward.

Twist your body from one side to another. Repeat.

6) Pike Press Ups

Pike press-ups will help in reducing upper belly fat by activating numerous core muscles along with burning a decent number of calories. This exercise also works your shoulders, arms, chest, and back, as well as toning and strengthening your entire upper body.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the standard press up position on the ground before positioning your hands apart wider than the shoulder distance, driving your hips towards the ceiling and bending down at the waist while keeping your back upright.

In this position, your body should create a V in an upside manner.

Lower your head to the floor by bending your elbows before assuming the starting position by pushing back explosively.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bodyweight exercises are extremely versatile and can be done anywhere and do not require any gym equipment. So, if your fitness goal is to lose upper belly fat, then you should include these exercises in your workout regime.

Other advantages that these six bodyweight exercises include are: burning a decent number of calories, building greater core strength, better athletic performance, improved posture, preparing you for other advanced compound exercises, and enhancing the overall fitness of the body.

