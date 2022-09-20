5 Best Glute Exercises for Sprinters

Glute exercises are an important part of the workout routine for sprinters. If the glutes are weak, then generating power and speed could be difficult. As a result, running performance will turn out to be poor. Sprinters who routinely concentrate on enhancing their glute strength can avoid injuries to the knees, hip, and ankles.

Our glutes hold the pelvic area level and steady while we run, extend our hips to move us forward, and maintain proper alignment in our legs, hips, and torso. As a result, our entire kinetic chain is thrown off when our glutes aren't working properly.

Best Glute Exercises for Every Sprinter

You can boost your strength and power output by exercising glutes specifically. As a result, you will exert more force when you make contact with the ground.

These five glute exercises are simple and can be completed in a short time, but they can significantly improve your running speed and strength:

1. Bulgarian Split Squat

This squat variant emphasizes your core and glutes, two important components of your running technique. The Bulgarian split squat is a useful glute exercise for runners as it works their core to control lower trunk movement as well as their glutes, which are a major source of running power. Sprinters should include this glute exercise along with strength training.

How should you do it?

Stand two steps back from a low box, bench, or couch. Your toes should be perched on the edge as you lift one foot up.

While maintaining a straight spine and an erect body, bring your back knee toward the floor. You should have a 90-degree bend in your front knee.

To stand up, push through your front heel.

Perform three sets of 8 to 10 repetitions, finishing each set on one leg before switching to the other.

To intensify your workout, hold a dumbbell in each hand.

2. Wall Sits

This glute exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, and other leg muscles in addition to the glutes.

How should you do it?

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and 2 feet away from a flat wall while standing tall.

Keep your knees in line with your toes as you move your back along the wall until they are at a 90-degree angle.

Maintain a flat back on the wall while pressing into the heels.

Slip back up to the starting position and hold for 30 seconds.

3. Standing Glute Kickbacks

Your balance and core stability are put to the test as you perform this workout, and it targets the glutes and hip joints.

How should you do it?

Stand with hands on hips with feet hip-width apart. If support is required, you can stand close to a wall or other surface.

As you gently extend your right leg behind you (foot flexed), squeeze your right glute for a brief moment at the top while maintaining your abdominal and gluteal engagement.

15 reps of the exercise are performed after lowering back to the starting position.

4. Fire Hydrant

The fire hydrant is an excellent glute exercise that prepares you to generate more power when you're running. Keep in mind that your goal is to strengthen your lower body so that maintaining perfect running form will be easier.

How should you do it?

On a mat, get down on your hands and knees, placing your hands just below your shoulders and your knees just below your hips.

Ensure that your core is active, that your face is facing downward, and that your back is straight.

Lift your left leg slowly, maintaining your knee bent, at a 45-degree angle away from your torso.

Tighten your glutes before bringing your leg back to its original position slowly.

After 12 repetitions, switch to the opposite side. Do three sets.

To increase the resistance, wrap a fitness band across your thighs.

5. Clamshells

There's a reason why this glute exercise is a staple for sprinters. It's a great workout for runners who experience runner's knee or the IT band syndrome. It also has a preventive effect on the joints and hence useful for others, too.

How should you do it?

Bend your knees to a 90-degree angle while lying on your side.

Squeeze your glutes to raise your top knee as high as you can without moving your hips while keeping your core strong and your heels pulled together.

After 15–20 repetitions, bring your knee back to the starting position before transferring to the other side.

Wrapping Up

The glutes, also known as buttocks, are the largest and most powerful muscular group in the human body. To achieve power and economy of movement, they should be conditioned well. The above exercises are essential to achieve this objective.

