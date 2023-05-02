5 best inner thigh stretches to ease groin stiffness and improve flexibility  

Inner thigh stretches are one of the best ways to relieve tension and reduce inner thigh tightness. In fact, researchers and medical experts also believe that a regular practice of different types of stretches is the most effective way to improve your flexibility, prevent injury, and enhance your athletic performance.

Continue reading to learn about the benefits of inner thigh stretches along with some good stretching exercises you can do every day.

What are the benefits of practicing inner thigh groin stretches?

Inner thigh stretches do more than just ease tightness. Practicing a combination of stretching exercises can potentially offer the following benefits:

improve lower-body flexibility

relieve muscle tension in the groin and legs

alleviate post-workout pains and soreness

improve lower body’s range of motion

reduce muscle strains

prevent injuries

improve sports performance

improves blood circulation to the groin

corrects posture and balance

Inner thigh stretches prevent injuries and improve athletic performances. (Photo via Pexels/Alexy Almond)

According to the American Council on Exercise, incorporating certain inner thigh stretches into your everyday workout routine is very beneficial for leveling up your lower body’s flexibility and mobility.

5 best inner thigh stretches to reduce groin tightness and improve flexibility

Here’s a look at a few of the most beneficial groin stretches that are sure to ease inner thigh tightness, reduce pain, and boost flexibility:

1. Frog squats

Frog squats are one of the most relaxing and effective inner thigh stretches that can be easily done by anyone regardless of their fitness level.

How to do it:

Stand straight with your feet facing forward and positioned slightly wider than your hip-width distance.

Extend your arms straight towards the floor and lower into a deep squat position. As you are squatting, use your hands to press your inner thigh muscles gently.

Make sure your heels stay flat on the ground as you squat.

2. Butterfly stretch

The butterfly stretch is among the most effective inner thigh stretches that not only reduce inner thigh tightness but also target the muscles in your lower back and hips.

How to do it:

Sit straight on an exercise mat with the soles of your feet together in the front. Allow your knees to bend out to the sides and keep your back flat.

Now hold your feet and pull your heels towards you gently.

With your core muscles engaged and back straight, push your knees down closer to the floor until you feel a stretch in your groins. Hold the position and repeat.

Butterfly stretch targets the muscles in the lower back and hips. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera)

3. Fire hydrant

While fire hydrant exercise is considered a glute-strengthening movement, it also stretches the inner thigh muscles and targets one thigh at a time. It stretches and strengthens the abductors and helps counteract inner thigh tightness.

How to do it:

Take a position on all fours and engage your midsection by drawing up your navel towards your spine.

Now lift your left leg up to the side while keeping your back flat and upper body straight and stable. Lift your leg as high as possible and make sure to keep a 90-degree bend in your left knee.

At the top of the movement, contract your glutes and lower your leg down. Switch sides and repeat.

4. Lateral squats

Another amazing inner thigh stretch, lateral squats are easy, relaxing, and a great lower-body exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Stand straight and place your feet slightly wider than hip-width.

Now shift your weight to your left leg and bend your left knee as you push your hips back to get into a side lunge or squat position.

Drop your left knee as low as possible while keeping your right leg straight. Hold the position for a few seconds before switching legs and repeating the exercise.

5. Wide leg forward bend

Wide leg forward bends are among the most productive inner thigh stretches that can be done either seated or in a standing position. This stretching exercise not only eases inner thigh pain and stiffness but also opens the hips and relieves tension and pain in the upper back muscles.

How to do it:

Start seated on an exercise mat with your legs wide open straight in front of you.

With your back flat, start to hinge forward from your hips and extend your arms straight in the front.

Reach as far as possible or until you feel a good stretch in your inner thigh area.

Wide leg forward bends eases inner thigh pain and stiffness. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

Stay safe and stretch regularly

The aforementioned inner thigh stretches can be added to your everyday workout routine and can be performed regularly for a few minutes. You can perform these stretches either before a workout or as a post-workout cooling session.

While practicing, however, start slowly and stretch gently. Do not push too hard and also avoid stretching too much too quickly.

