5 Best Knee-Friendly Quad Exercises for Men

Quad exercises can help you move better and build stronger knees. The quads are a crucial muscle group to focus on whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete.

These muscles can be used for anything from standing up from a chair to walking or sprinting, and more.

By maintaining the strength of the quads, you can lessen the strain placed on the knees and enhance the stability of kneecaps. Your athletic performance can be boosted too.

Fortunately, it doesn't take much to put together a quad exercise programme. In fact, you may work this muscle group quite a bit using only your bodyweight.

Top Quad Exercises for Men

Combine the following five quad exercises for men, and get ready for a thorough leg workout routine that targets the front of the thighs hard:

These exercises don't require any additional equipment, and you can do them comfortably at home. Use dumbbells or heavy things from around the house, such as books or water jugs, to make them more difficult. Let's get started:

1) Walking Lunge

The walking lunge is a quick quad exercise that strengthens the legs and core. Lunging only halfway down makes it simpler. Dumbbells can be used to increase difficulty.

Instructions:

With your feet set apart at shoulder width, stand tall. When gripping dumbbells, maintain your hands by your sides, or place them by your sides with your hands on your hips or at chest.

Take a step forward with one foot, lowering yourself till the back shin is parallel to the ground, and front knee is at a 90-degree angle.

After pausing for a while, lunge forward with your other foot.

As you lunge forward, switch sides.

2) Kneeling Leg Extension

This quad exercise specifically works the lower leg muscles, as you have to lift and lower your torso utilising solely the quads.

Instructions:

Kneel down with your legs straight and hip-distance apart. Keeping your body upright, engage your core and legs, and place your hands on your hips.

When your butt is a few inches from your heels, slowly tip your torso backward while maintaining a flat back and extended hips.

Take a moment, and slowly reverse the motion to get back to where you were.

Continue for a few reps.

3) Sissy Squat

Bodyweight quad exercises like sissy squats are quite difficult. They are the ideal motion to perform without any equipment and are difficult enough to perform regardless of your fitness level.

Instructions:

Stand with your toes pointed forward and feet slightly wider than hip-width apart

Raising your arms to shoulder height in front of you. Use one arm to support the weight plate against your chest, if you're using weights.

Deepening your breath, tense your abdominal muscles, and move your hips forward while bending your knees and reclining back. The back should remain straight.

Maintain control as you lower yourself to your normal range of motion.

Feel your quads contract as you pause at the bottom, and exhale. Place gentle upward pressure to stand up again.

Perform 10-12 reps.

4) Plank Leg Lift

Another popular quad exercise among fitness enthusiasts is the plank, because although it appears straightforward, it works almost every muscle in the body. You can change the focus of the exercise to concentrate more on the quadriceps by incorporating a leg raise in it.

Instructions:

Begin in a high plank posture with your feet about hip-width apart, arms straight, and palms firmly on the floor.

Maintain a tight core, and watch out for any hip dips or lifts, as the body should be in a straight line from shoulders to feet.

Raise your right leg off the floor to about hip height while keeping the abs tight and leg straight.

Before dropping to the ground softly, pause for a second.

After carrying out a few reps, switch legs.

5) Farmer’s Carry

The farmer's carry is a terrific quad exercise to strengthen the entire body while easing knee pain associated with quads. That's because it targets the quadriceps, glutes, abdomen, biceps, triceps, and more.

Instructions:

Standing with weights either side of you, space your feet hip-width apart.

Grab each weight by stooping down and pushing up to standing by using your core.

Start walking forward for the intended distance or amount of time while maintaining an upright posture, shoulders back, and forward-facing eyes.

Drop the weights to the ground by squatting.

Takeaway

You may increase the stability of your knee, lower your risk of knee issues, boost your athletic performance, and make daily motions easier by strengthening and toning the quadriceps.

Numerous quad exercises can be performed at home without the use of any special equipment. Increase the number of reps or sets you do as your strength improves and the movements become simpler.

