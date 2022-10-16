5 Best Leg Day Workouts For Women To Build Toned Quads

In order for your legs to look toned and shapely, you need to workout, especially on the quads, and squats are the best way to get that toned look. However, here's the catch--building strong quads doesn't just happen overnight. You need weeks or even months of dedicated work on them before you start seeing results.

This may sound like hard work, but don't worry! We've got five great leg day workout plans for women below, so you can start building those muscular legs today!

Best Leg Day Workouts For Women To Build Toned Quads

1. Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are a great way to develop quads and glutes. However, it is important to add weight when doing this exercise to ensure that you get the most out of your workout.

To perform reverse lunges, start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and facing forward with dumbbells in hand.

Next, bend one knee while lowering yourself toward that foot until it's almost touching the ground, or as close as comfortable.

Push off from the bent leg and return back up into starting position before repeating on the other side for two sets of ten reps each leg or until failure occurs for a maximum of 12 reps per set.

2. Squat Jumps

Squat jumps are great for working your quads. They are simple yet effective and, therefore, best for beginners as well.

To perform a squat jump, start in the same position as the squat but with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Then, lower yourself down as far as possible and push off the floor with your legs so that you jump up as high as possible.

While landing, bend at the knees to absorb some of the impact.

Try to land softly on both feet while keeping good posture and balance before repeating this exercise.

To get maximum results from squat jumps, do two sets of ten repetitions of this workout with 30 seconds of rest between each set.

3. Bulgarian Split Squats

These split squats are a great addition to your workout routine since they target your quads. They are also very easy to learn and work your hip flexors and posterior chain as well.

To perform the exercise, stand with your feet wide apart and lift one leg onto a raised surface like a bench.

Hold either a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand.

Then, squat down until your knee is almost touching the ground, keeping your back straight.

Next, push yourself up and return to a standing position.

Repeat for two sets of 12-15 reps at a moderate pace.

This exercise will target the quadricep muscles, hamstrings, and glutes as well as strengthen lower back muscles effectively.

If you want to maximize the results, you can use ankle weights while doing this exercise as they will increase resistance significantly while still allowing proper form to be maintained throughout each rep/set of this workout.

4. Leg Extensions

Leg extensions are a great way to add definition and shape to your legs.

To perform them, sit on the machine with your back straight and feet firmly planted on the lower platform of the machine.

Start with your knees bent at 90 degrees, and slowly extend them until they're straight out in front of you (but not locked).

Then, lower them slowly back down again.

Next, try doing two sets of 15 reps, resting for 30 seconds between each set. Once you feel comfortable with the number of repetitions, move up to three sets of 12 reps each. Resting for 45 seconds between each set is ideal here.

5. Barbell Back Squat

You'll need a barbell, weights, and a workout bench for this exercise. Be sure to learn how to do the exercise safely and correctly. If you're finding it difficult to understand the exercise yourself, find someone who can teach you or learn from an online video.

Once you're ready, begin by holding the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and at a comfortable height for yourself (a good rule of thumb is that it should hang just below your knees).

Your feet should be roughly hip-width apart with toes pointed forward and knees bent slightly to help maintain balance throughout the movement.

Conclusion

These leg day workouts will help you build toned quads while also improving your strength and endurance. Remember that while doing any of these exercises, it is important to focus on form and maintaining good posture throughout the movement. Keep these exercises in rotation with others that target multiple parts of your legs, and you'll have toned quads in no time!

