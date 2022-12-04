5 Best Leg Exercises to Fire Up Your Glutes

Glutes give you the strength to push through your workouts and keep your body moving forward and upright. Maintaining a healthy posterior can significantly impact how you move.

Proper pelvic alignment, propulsion during walking and running, and even standing on one leg depend on how strong your glutes are. Additionally, gluteals assist in supporting the lower back while lifting and guarding against knee injuries.

Here we are with a few good glute exercises that can help your body move better. You should also do these leg exercises to build strong legs, as a strong lower body is the basis of almost every movement in daily life.

Deadlift and other Leg Exercises for Glutes

Check out the following five leg exercises to build glute strength:

1) Deadlift

This exercise can work out a lot of muscles at once and is very functional. Dumbbells can also be used to perform deadlifts, which are traditionally performed with a barbell. Along with the rest of the lower body, it works the hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes, and lower back.

Instructions:

With the barbell in front of you, stand up straight, and keep your feet hip-distance apart.

To grab the bar, lunge forward while bending your knees and bringing your hips down.

Make sure your hands are a little wider than shoulder width and that your arms are slightly wider than shoulders. Inhale deeply.

Breathe out; straighten your knees and back, and lift the barbell.

Bring your hips forward while squeezing your glutes.

Go back to the position described in step 2, and bring the bar to the ground once more.

2) Side Lunge

This is an excellent bodyweight exercise to work out the glutes. The adductors and abductors are activated, helping stabilize the hips. This exercise can be done with or without weights. If you want to use weights, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at chest height.

Instructions:

With your left leg, take a wide step to the side. Hold dumbbells in each hand.

Your feet should be flat on the floor, with all your toes pointing in the same direction.

Keep your hips back as you step outwards, bending your left leg.

You should feel as though you're using only one side of your lower body to sit on a chair.

Release the position by pushing off your left foot to go back to the starting position. Do it on the left leg for one set before transferring to the right leg.

3) Isometric Glute Bridge

This is an excellent lower body exercise that can activate, strengthen and tone the glutes. It works the muscles in the entire posterior chain of the body as well as the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground is a good place to start.

Place your arms on the ground by your sides.

Lifting your hips upward and towards the ceiling requires using your core, your heels, and your glutes.

Keep your top of your back on the ground and some space between your chin and chest.

Hold the position for anywhere between 30 seconds to a minute, depending on your endurance and strength.

4) Weighted Step-Up

Another lower body exercise, this one targets the glutes and is recommended to those who wish to tone and strengthen the butt muscles.

It strengthens the glutes while barely taxing the knee joint. By beginning with a lower bench and little to no weight, you can gradually increase your glute strength and power.

Instructions:

Stand directly in front of a bench, step, or plyo box.

Hold dumbbells in your hands at shoulder height.

As you rise, straighten your right leg by driving your right heel into the ground.

Bring your left foot up to the stepm and place it next to your right foot.

Take a step back with your left foot while bending your right knee.

Bring your right foot to the same spot on the floor as your left foot.

5) Lateral Band Walk

If you want to fire up your glutes, this is the perfect exercise for it. It's well known for easing back and hip pain as well as for stabilizing the entire body and enhancing posture.

Instructions:

Just above the knees, encircle your ankles with a loop band.

Maintain a shoulder-width distance between your feet or till the band is taut.

Put your hands on your hips, with your knees bent and hips slightly hunched back.

While facing forward with your upper body, take one step to the right with your right foot.

Step slowly with your left foot to the right till your feet are once more shoulder-width apart.

Take ten steps to your right side.

Turn around, and move ten steps to the left, leading with your left foot.

Takeaway

Everyone, whether they are an athlete, working professional, student, or senior citizen, needs to have strong glutes.

You can improve your quality of life and make daily tasks easier by strengthening your glutes. The aforementioned exercises, when performed regularly, can help you develop a stronger butt. For more such exercises, check out best glute exercises for a stronger butt.

