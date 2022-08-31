5 Effective Lower Ab Exercises for Men

Whether you want to build a strong core or six-pack abs, incorporating lower ab exercises in your workout routine is the best way to achieve the desired results.

The benefits of lower ab workouts go beyond just aesthetics. These exercises give you muscle definition and tone you have been looking for. More importantly, lower ab exercises help develop strong and solid core muscles. These are crucial for body posture, functional strength, injury prevention, balance, and overall sports performance.

We have listed some of the most effective exercises for men to attain strong and chiseled lower ab muscles. The exercises mentioned below are not too challenging, but if you are a beginner, it's best to perform them under the guidance of a fitness trainer.

Best Lower Ab Exercises for Men

Here’s a look at five exercises that can give you sculpted and well-defined lower abs:

1) Weighted Reverse Crunch

Equipment required: a small medicine ball, weight plate or ankle weights

Reverse crunches are an excellent lower ab exercise that can fire up your entire core muscles. If you are a beginner, you can skip using weights, but as you gain more confidence, try using a small medicine ball or ankle weights for added difficulty.

Here’s how to do weighted reverse crunches:

Lie on the floor on your back. Keep your hips flexed and thighs perpendicular to the ground. Your knees should be in the air at 90 degrees, and shins parallel to the floor and up in the air.

Position your arms on your sides, and keep a medicine ball between your knees. You may also attach ankle weights to your ankle before starting the exercise.

With your stomach and abs engaged, slowly lower down both legs towards the floor. As you do that, make sure your knees are bent, and your abdomen is tight and engaged.

Once your leg reaches down, tap your heels on the ground, and lift them back up to the starting position keeping the ball between your knees.

Complete 20 slow reps.

2) Boat Pose to Toe Touch

Equipment required: none

The boat pose to toe touch is an amazing exercise for lower abs that might seem quite simple, but after a few repetitions, you’ll feel your abs burning. The pose is basically a yoga posture that helps develop core strength while also promoting good posture.

Here’s how to do the boat pose to toe touch:

Sit tall on the floor, and keep your knees bent and arms extended in front of the body.

Slightly lean back, and raise your feet off the floor, holding your body in a 'V' shape. Hold the position for eight seconds, and bring your arms up towards your feet.

Slowly return to the boat pose, and continue moving your body from the 'V' shape to the toe touch position.

Complete ten reps.

3) Medicine Ball Jackknife

Equipment required: a medicine ball

This is a challenging exercise but quite effective for the lower abs. Adding a medicine ball engages the rhomboids and shoulder muscles as well.

Here’s how to do a medicine ball jackknife:

Lie straight on your back, with both legs straight in front of you. Position your arms straight above your head, and grab a light medicine ball.

While engaging your abs and keeping the knees absolutely straight, lift your lower and upper body simultaneously to meet at the centre in a folded 'V' position. Make sure your knees and arms are straight as you do that and the medicine ball is above your head.

Lower your body to the initial position, using slow and controlled motion, but do not allow your upper body and feet to touch the floor. Rather hover them above the floor to continue for the next rep.

Complete 10-12 reps.

4) Medicine Ball Mountain Climber

Equipment required: a medicine ball

No lower abs workout sequence is complete without the mountain climber. It's a great exercise that offers quick cardio while also strengthening the abs, legs, glutes, and shoulders.

To increase the difficulty of this exercise, change the push-up position to a narrow grip one by placing your hands on top of a medicine ball.

Here’s how to do a mountain climber:

Get into a standard push-up position with your glutes and core engaged and both hands placed either in front or on top of a medicine ball.

Pressing your weight into the ball, start to bend each knee alternatively, and bring your leg under your chest.

Return your legs to the start, and continue to move as hard and fast as you can for at least 40 seconds.

5) Hands Back Raise

Equipment required: none

This exercise is a variation of the crunch, but it shifts the focus from the upper to the lower ab muscles.

Here’s how to do a hands back raise:

Sit tall with your legs extended straight in the front and knees slightly bent.

With your body slightly leaned back, support your upper body with both hands on the floor behind you. Move your chest and legs up in a crunch, meeting in the middle.

Slowly return to the starting position, and repeat for 40-60 seconds.

Takeaway

When done correctly and consistently, the aforementioned lower ab exercises can help you achieve the desired shape and ensure that your core is strong and super healthy. However, as with any workout routine, it's important to perform them at a controlled pace to avoid pain and injury.

