5 Best Lower Back Fat Burning Exercises

Any fat that is retained between the top of your butt and the bottom of your rib cage on the back of your body is referred to as lower back fat. Although it isn't technically on your back, most people also consider lower back fat to include any fat that is held at navel height on the sides of your torso, sometimes referred to as "love handles" or a "spare tire."

Lower back fat can be a point of concern for some people, especially if you wear clothes that give you a "muffin top." Below, we will discuss some exercises that can help you get rid of lower back fat.

Best Lower Back Fat Burning Exercises

Check out these five exercises that will help reduce your lower back fat:

1) Deadlift

Deadlift is the best exercise for building strength and muscle and burning a ton of calories since it works every muscle on the back of your body, including your lower back, and allows you to utilize some of the heaviest weights in any workout.

To do this exercise:

Your feet should be slightly closer together than shoulder width apart, with your toes pointing slightly outward. Place a heavy barbell such that it is about one inch from your shins over your midfoot.

Pushing your hips back will help you lower yourself toward the bar and grab the bar just outside of your shins.

Inhale deeply into your belly, gently raise your hips to straighten your back, then push through your heels to drive your body forward and backward until you are standing up straight.

Reverse the motion, then take up your initial posture.

2) Back Squat

Without a doubt, the best leg workout you can do is the back squat. It is quite efficient for gaining muscle and decreasing fat because you can use heavy weights with it.

To do this exercise:

Place a barbell in a squat rack so that it is approximately at the height of your top breastbone.

Pinch your shoulder blades together as you step under the bar, then place the bar squarely over the bony ridges on the underside of your shoulder blades.

Take one or two steps backward after lifting the bar off of the rack, then spread your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed slightly outward.

Remember to sit down and push your knees out in the same direction as your toes during each rep while maintaining a straight back.

Return to the starting posture by standing up.

3) Front Squat

Even with up to 20% less weight, the front squat works the quads just as well as the back squat. Additionally, research indicates that the front squat exerts significantly less compressive stress on your knees and lower back than the back squat, making it a superior exercise for people with knee or back problems.

To do this exercise:

Place a barbell in a squat rack so that it is around chest-bone height (usually an inch or two higher than you would for the barbell squat).

With your palms facing away from you and a grip that is shoulder width apart, grasp the bar.

Push your elbows up and out in front of the bar as you get closer to it so that it presses against the top of your breast bone.

Lift the bar out of the rack while holding it in place with your hands.

Step backwards one or two steps, then stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward.

Remain seated with your back straight and elbows relaxed.

Stand up and return to the starting position.

4) Incline Barbell Bench Press

One of the best exercises to develop your pecs, triceps, and deltoids is the incline barbell bench press. This is crucial because it gives your upper torso more bulk, which reduces the appearance of your waist and lower back fat.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on the floor on a bench that is tilted between 30 and 45 degrees.

Without raising your butt or shoulders off the bench, pull your shoulder blades together and downward while slightly arching your back.

Take a deep breath, tighten your abs, and grab the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

As you raise the barbell to your upper chest, maintain your elbows tucked in and at a roughly 45-degree angle to your torso.

Press the bar back to the beginning position with an explosive motion when it touches your chest.

5) Barbell Row

Barbell Row is an excellent exercise for building size in your upper back since you can typically lift more weight with it than you can with other barbell back exercises. This is crucial since a thick upper back gives the impression that your midsection is smaller.

To do this exercise:

Put your feet under a weighted barbell with your toes pointing outward and roughly shoulder-width apart.

With your palms facing inward and little broader than shoulder width, stoop down and grab the bar.

Up until your back is about parallel to the floor, straighten your back, and lift your hips.

Start the movement by pressing through your legs, then lift the barbell up to your upper body, touching it anywhere between your lower chest and belly button, by leveraging the momentum created by your lower body.

Reverse the motion once the bar reaches your body, then restart the exercise.

Takeaway

Because the fat cells in the lower back are less willing to release their contents than those in other places, it is difficult to shed lower back fat.

While certain fat cells can easily release their stored energy, a process known as fat mobilization, others, like the ones on your lower back, are more stingy or "stubborn." Performing these exercises regularly can help you lose that unsightly lower back fat.

