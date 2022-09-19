6 Best Lower Back Exercises with Cable for Men to Strengthen Spine

Cable machines are a great place to start if you want an easy-to-use piece of gym equipment.

Exercises that use cables help you keep a smooth, fluid form. Most gyms have more than enough machines, and it's easy to do a wide range of exercises on them.

When it comes to back exercises, there are many kinds of cable workouts, so it's good to know where to start and what works best. In this article, we've put together a few great cable-based exercises for men that can help tone the back and build muscles in the right places.

Lower Back Exercises with Cable

Perform these six exercises with a cable machine to strengthen your spine:

1) Seated Cable Row

It's a simple activity that's great for building a solid foundation. The seated cable row is a common exercise, and the way you do it can be used for many other exercises.

When you do cable rows, you use many of your main muscles, like the lats, middle back (rhomboids), and traps. The biceps and the back of the shoulders are also worked on.

The seated cable row is a lot like the bent-over row with dumbbells or a barbell. That makes it a great option for people who don't have access to free weights or who prefer to work out on machines.

As you get into the starting position, make sure your back is straight. and the elbows are close to your body.

Don't let your back bend forward. Keep your spine straight and your core strong. Check out the above video to understand how to do this exercise properly.

2) Single Arm Seated Cable Row

The single arm cable row is a variation of the seated cable row and has a few benefits:

You can get a wider range of motion and get the most out of your back contraction. The trunk rotation is an extra way to work out your core. As you pull back, remember to keep your elbow close by your side.

Also, don't turn your spine too much. Most of the power should come from tightening the back, and the rotation of your trunk should be stabilized by keeping the core tight throughout the exercise.

Check the above video to understand how to do this exercise properly.

3) Straight Arm Pushdown

The straight-arm pushdown works more on the lats more than any other muscle group. Either a rope attachment or the bar can be used, but the rope will help you move more freely.

This is a 'straight-arm' pushdown, so keep that in mind. If you bend your elbows, you will be getting closer to a tricep pulldown.

Keep your weight light enough that you can move without putting too much strain on your body. A good rep range is anywhere between 8 and 12 reps.

Check out the video above to understand how to do this exercise properly.

4) Wide Grip Lat Pulldown

The lats are the most important muscle group for this exercise. The traps, rhomboids, and delts are the secondary muscles.

The wide grip lat pulldown is one of the best cable back exercises, but it's also one of the most difficult to do.

To do it right, make sure the movement is slow and smooth. Don't jerk or lift yourself up to use your bodyweight to push down. You should keep your bottom in the seat.

Check out the video above to understand how to do this exercise properly.

5) Close Grip Lat Pulldown

Some people say that the close grip feels more natural than the other options. Make sure to keep your palms facing away from your body. Also, when you pull the bar down, keep your elbows close to your body.

You can use the standard curved lat bar, like in the video below, or the 'V' bar if it feels better. Check out this video to understand how to do this exercise properly.

6) Reverse Grip Lat Pulldown

With the reverse grip, you can keep your elbows close to your body. That works the lower lats more directly and lets you isolate and contract the muscle properly at the end of each rep.

This exercise is done in the same way as the others, but the palms should face the body, like in a chin-up. Check out the following video to understand how to do this exercise properly.

Takeaway

The aforementioned cable exercises for building back strength are a great addition to any programme for building back strength.

When doing heavy cable exercises, it can be difficult to keep your form right, so make sure you do other important heavy lifting exercises, like the deadlift and the T-bar row. Do the hard work now so that you can enjoy the rewards later.

