Rhomboid exercises will effectively target the muscles just under your trapezius and in your upper back. They will help in building the strength of your back muscles which will enhance the overall posture of the upper body along with reducing back pain.

Weak rhomboids and poor posture can lead to some serious problems such as shoulder, neck, and back pain, which makes incorporating rhomboid workouts into your routine important. Rhomboid exercises will also help you get a defined back along with increasing the stability of your shoulders.

Here, we have created a list of amazing and effective rhomboid exercises that will enable you to get a defined back.

Best Rhomboid Exercises for a Defined Back

1. Barbell Bent Over Rows

Barbell bent over rows tend to be amongst the best rhomboid exercises that will not only help you get a defined back but will also help in strengthening glutes and legs. It will also help you achieve muscle growth in your back.

Here's how to do barbell bent over rows:

Start this exercise in a tall standing posture with your feet apart at shoulder distance. Position the barbell on the ground right in front of your body. Lean to the front from above your waist and bend both your knees while keeping your back straight and knees in alignment with your spine.

Clutch the barbell in both your hands with palms angled to the floor and at grip wider than the shoulder distance. Squeeze your shoulder blades into one another and row the barbell to your abdomen. Reverse the movement and repeat.

2. Rear Delt Fly

Rear delt flyes are also effective rhomboid exercises which help in redefining the back muscles along with engaging your arms.

Here's how to do a rear delt fly:

Begin in a seated position on an exercise bench with your feet pressed onto the ground and your knees bent at an angle of ninety degrees. Hinge the front of your hips while grasping dumbbells in both your palms as they are angled to your body.

Position the weights between the bench and your legs. Straighten your hands to the respective sides with your stomach on the thighs. With engaged core muscles, raise your hands to the sides along with the weights so that your upper torso creates a ’T'. Reverse the movement and repeat.

3. Scapular Wall Sides

Scapular wall sides are also decent rhomboid exercises that will strengthen your muscles along with enhancing your posture.

Here's how to do scapular wall sides:

Begin by leaning against the wall without arching your back while your butt, back, and head are pressed against the wall. Straighten your arms above your head with your palms angled to the wall. Keep your back tall and your chest open before gliding your hands downwards to your shoulders until your elbows are slightly beneath the shoulders. Hold before reversing the movement. Repeat.

4. Banded Pull Apart

The banded pull apart is also a great rhomboid exercise which will help you get rid of the hunchback and combat the impact of slouching to improve your posture.

Here's how to do a banded pull apart:

Begin this exercise in a straight standing position while grasping the resistance band in both your palms apart at shoulder distance and holding it in front of your body at chest height. Squeeze your shoulder blades to pull apart the band before reversing the movement. Repeat.

5. Prone Lateral Raises

Prone lateral raises are also efficient rhomboid exercises that will help in building strength in the upper body along with significant muscle growth in the back.

Here's how to do prone lateral raises:

Begin this exercise in a laying down position on the exercise bench with your stomach flat before grasping a pair of dumbbells in both your palms. Your feet should be positioned apart at shoulder distance with both arms completely straightened at the sides and palms angled to your body.

Elevate your arms on the respective sides so that they are at your shoulder height and angled parallel to the ground. Reverse the movement and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned rhomboid exercises are among the best and most efficient ones which will help you to get a defined back. They will also help you to effectively contract and retract your shoulder blades, which can be beneficial for exercises such as pull-ups, chest presses, and squats.

Regularly performing the rhomboid workout listed above will significantly enhance your posture while putting less strain on your back. These rhomboid exercises will help you to strengthen your back muscles along with improving your sense of confidence and command of the body. You should also start with a few warm-up exercises to properly prepare your muscles and to avoid any unwanted injuries.

