5 Best Muffin Top Exercises & Workouts for Beginners

The extra fat that hangs from your sides at the waist is referred to as a muffin top or love handles. When you wear tight clothing, they may become all the more obvious. Often, they hang over the top of your jeans. However, when it comes to losing them, love handles are extremely difficult to get rid of.

There are numerous reasons behind why you may develop a waist-area bulge. While the underlying reasons for a muffin top might range from obesity to a sedentary lifestyle to inadequate sleep, eating too many calories is the most frequent culprit. In fact, factors like menopause, metabolism, genetics, and your hormones can all contribute to it.

Are you curious about the greatest muffin top exercises? Well, don't worry! We've got your back.

Luckily, you can reduce that muffin top overhang by maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in a mix of aerobics and weight training.

Best Muffin Top Exercises

Here are 5 muffin top exercises that can help you if you have love handles or muffin tops that are preventing you from getting six-pack abs.

1) Candlestick Dips

This muffin top exercise will undoubtedly help you get toned abs because it targets your oblique muscles.

Instructions:

With your back straight and your abs firm, get down on your knees. If your knees are sensitive, put some padding under them.

Now extend your right leg out to the side, and ensure that your knee is straight and not pointing downward.

Next, extend your hand straight upward and join your fingers.

Slant your body to the left at the waist, and try to get as close to the ground as you can while lowering yourself.

Return to the starting posture by standing up.

Perform 15 dips, then go on to the opposite side.

2) Russian Twists

Your belly-targeting efforts can be strengthened with Russian Twists. This muffin top exercise can target spare parts in places where sit-ups and crunches alone are unable to.

Instructions:

Your feet should be in front of you, your knees should be bent, and your glutes should feel like they are digging into the surface.

Sit with your back somewhat erect, but don't allow your upper body to slump. The letter "V" should appear as the positioning of your body.

Put your hands together in a fist or cross them over your chest.

Completely swerve to one side.

Stay put for one count before you return to your starting position.

Continue on the opposite side. As necessary, keep going.

3) Rolling Plank

If you're looking for muffin top exercises, a rolling plank is a great option. It's simple to do, but because you'll be moving, you'll also get a good aerobic workout.

Instructions:

Start in the standard plank posture with your hands directly beneath your shoulders.

Turn over to your left side and assume the side plank posture before returning to the standard plank position.

You must now turn over to your right side and assume a side plank position before returning to the standard plank position.

As you switch sides, roll 10 times each on your left and right sides for a total of 20 rolls.

4) Hip Dips

The entire waistline, including the obliques, can be toned with this muffin top exercise.

Instructions:

Tighten your abs and crouch into the plank position.

By bending your elbows and lowering onto your forearms, you can position yourself into the forearm plank.

Next, place your right leg on top of your left leg as you roll to your left side into a forearm-side plank.

Your right hand should be on your hip.

Elevate your back while dipping one hip toward the ground.

Perform 10 dips on this side, roll to the opposite side, and perform 10 dips there.

5) Butt Lift

The butt raise is a well-known exercise that is effective for targeting your muffin top. Both your lower abdomen and obliques will benefit from it.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor with your feet flat on the floor and your back straight.

To make sure your feet are flat on the ground, bend your knees.

Lift your shoulders and legs in a straight line and lift your butt.

Repeat this exercise 20 times while lowering your body back to the ground flat.

Key Takeaway

When combined with total body movement, muffin top exercises can effectively help you reduce your waistline. These exercises concentrate on the obliques, butt, midsection, waist, and abs. Additionally, you can perform them comfortably at home if you just pay attention to the form.

Ask a physiotherapist if you can perform these exercises if you have any current shoulder, joint, or knee issues. If you get the go-ahead, get your exercise mat out and get moving to lose that muffin top.

Poll : 0 votes