5 Best No-Equipment Abs and Butt Toning Exercises

Training abs and glutes at home should not be a problem, as there're several non-equipment abs and butt toning exercises that can be easily done anywhere and engage more than just the abdominals.

These exercises can help in increasing overall strength and helping you to get a sculpted and toned body. Besides helping you build a strong core, they can help in easing lower back pain too.

No-Equipment Abs and Butt Toning Exercises

Here, we have curated a list of five fabulous and best no-equipment abs and butt toning exercises:

1) Lateral Plank Walk

It can help you get a strong core and increased body balance. This exercise can also help you tone flabby arms.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a standard high plank position, with your palms pressed onto the ground, hands apart at shoulder distance, and shoulders directly above your palms.

The glutes and core muscles should be properly engaged throughout the exercise.

Take a step towards the left side of your body starting with your left leg and left hand followed by the right.

Keep your body in the proper plank position as you move. Repeat on the opposite side.

2) Bird Dog Crunch

It's among the best crunch exercises that can not only help in blasting calories from the body but also tone the arms and legs.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by assuming the table top position, with both knees and palms on the floor.

Keep your knees aligned with the hips, and wrists aligned with the shoulders.

Straighten your left arm to the front while extending your right leg to the back, keeping your spine lengthened.

With squeezed abdominals, bring your right leg and left arm underneath your body.

Reverse the movement, and repeat on the opposite side. Repeat.

3) Side Plank Hip Dip

It's a great abs exercises that can help you build a strong core by engaging the obliques. This is also an effective exercise to reduce love handles and get a slim waist.

How to do the exercise?

Begin with a forearm side plank on your left forearm before propping your body into the air.

Your left elbow should be stacked just underneath the shoulders, with your left leg stacked over the right.

Raise your hips off the ground, keeping your glutes and core engaged. Straighten your right arm over your head, or position it over your right hip.

With your core tightened and back flat, slowly lower your hips to the ground before elevating it back upwards. Repeat.

Do the same on the other side.

4) Heel Tap

It's a simple yet effective abs and butt toning exercise that can enable you to get a slim waist by targeting the fat around the belly region.

How to do the exercise?

Lie down on the ground on your back, keeping your feet slightly apart and pressing onto the ground.

Keep your feet tucked closely towards your glutes and arms positioned on the sides.

Raise your shoulders and head off the ground to contract both glutes.

Bend your body to the right side, keeping a straight posture, to touch your right hand with the same heel.

Bring your body to the center position before repeating on the left side. Repeat.

5) Reverse Crunch

It's another decent abs and butt toning exercise that can help blast fat from the body and build core strength.

How to do this abs and butt toning exercise?

Begin by lying down on the ground, with your hands on the side and legs together and extended to the front.

Bend both knees, keeping your lower legs raised and parallel to the ground.

Contract your abdominal muscles, and lift your hips off the ground to bring your knees towards your chest.

Bring your legs back to the staring position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

With the aforementioned no-equipment abs and butt toning exercises, you should not have an excuse not to work out, as these workouts can be performed at home.

Strong core and glutes provide a solid foundation to the body. These exercises can improve functional fitness of the body, helping you with everyday movements. A strong core can also help you in advancing your other fitness goals.

