5 Best Exercises for Women to Tone Flabby Arms

Toning flabby arms is often one of the most popular fitness goals, especially among women. This is because there are certain body parts, such as thighs, belly, arms, and lower back, where fat tends to get easily accumulated. Fat in these body parts is also often quite stubborn and requires intense workouts with cardio moves and toning exercises.

There are various exercises that will work on your flabby arms, but it is important to include a variety of exercises targeting different muscles to effectively tone your arms. To tone flabby arms, it is crucial that women include exercises that target both biceps and triceps.

These exercises will also provide several other benefits such as building strength in your arms, increasing grip strength, improving upper body strength, and more.

We have curated a list of the five best exercises that women can incorporate into their workout routine to tone flabby arms and get a defined look.

Best Exercises to Tone Flabby Arms

1. Biceps Curl

Bicep curls tend to be one of the most common and basic exercises that women can do to tone flabby arms.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while clutching a couple of dumbbells in your arms.

Make sure that your chest is upright and your back remains straight throughout the movement.

While keeping your upper arms, bring the dumbbell towards your shoulders by bending your elbows.

Lower the weight back to the initial position slowly.

Repeat.

2. Triceps Kickback

Triceps kickbacks are also an effective exercise that women can do to tone flabby arms. This exercise will help in targeting your muscles uniquely.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in the standing position with your feet slightly apart and less than the hip distance with your knees bent.

Slightly lean forward from your waist above, while grasping the pair of dumbbells in both your hands with your elbows bent at ninety degrees on their sides.

Drive the weights backwards and upwards before bringing them back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Single Arm Bent Over Row

The unilateral movement of this exercise is quite efficient to tone flabby arms as well as correct the muscle imbalance of the arms.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while holding a dumbbell in your left hand.

Hinge down at the hips to bring your head in line with the hip bones.

With an engaged core, drive your left elbow backward until your wrist is near the ribs before bringing the weight back to the initial position.

Swap sides and repeat.

4. Renegade Row

Renegade row is also a fantastic exercise that will help you tone flabby arms. This exercise will also help in building core strength along with increasing the stability and enhancing the posture of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a push-up position on the ground with your shoulders just above the palm, legs extended, core engaged, and body creating a straight line while grasping the dumbbell in both hands.

Next, raise your left hand off the ground, and bring the weight towards your shoulder before lowering it back to the starting position.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Triceps Dips

Tricep dip is one of the simplest and easiest exercises that you can do to tone flabby arms. This exercise will effectively target your triceps that will help you get toned arms along with improving your core strength.

Here's how you can do it:

Position yourself in the sitting position on the edge of some stable bench or chair.

Place both your arms at the back on the edge of the chair or bench and extend your legs forward.

Get your hips off the bench and keep them at the height of the bench or chair.

Slowly lower your hips to the ground until your elbows are positioned at a ninety degree angle while keeping your elbows tucked in and body upright.

Bring your body back to the starting position with your triceps.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best exercises that women can include in their workout routine to tone flabby arms. These exercises will target all the muscles in your arms efficiently and will help you get the desired results.

The aforementioned exercises mostly entail basic movements with weights that can also be effectively done by beginners. After building adequate strength and stability in your body, you can move on to more advanced exercises.

In addition to toning flabby arms, these exercises will provide numerous other advantages such as building overall strength of the body, enhancing grip strength, and improving stability. They will also help you enhance the functional movements of the arms involving pushing and pulling movements.

