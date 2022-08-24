6 Best Arm Toning Exercises for Women

Arm toning exercises strengthen the basic muscle groups that include the triceps, delts, and biceps, along with sculpting them. A strong and toned arm can significantly improve your overall physical outlook along with boosting confidence.

Arm toning exercises are often neglected in the workout routine, as women tend to be more focused on their core and legs. However, it's important to include a variety of arm toning poses in your workout routine to effectively target the muscle groups in the arms. Not only will these workouts effectively work on the arm muscles, but they will also help you with an overall toned look.

Best and Effective Arm Toning Exercises for Women

Here's a list of the six best and most effective arm toning exercises women can include in their workout for strong and sculpted arms:

1) Plank Ups and Downs

This is a good arm toning exercise, providing a plethora of benefits outside of sculpting the arms, including promoting weight loss and tightening the core region.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position by placing your palms just beneath the shoulders, with your legs extended back and the body creating a straight line. With an engaged core, the lower right arm should be in the forearm plank position. Repeat the same with the left arm. Return to the starting position of the high plank one arm at a time. Repeat.

2) Bicep Curl

Bicep curls are one of the most basic arm toning exercises involving simple movements that help in sculpting the arms and enhancing grip strength.

How to do it?

Assume a straight standing position while placing your feet hip-distance apart. Grasp the dumbbells with both hands by your side. Keep your chest upright and back erect for movement.

Bring the dumbbells to shoulder height by bending your elbows and keeping the upper arms straight. With control, bring the dumbbells back to their starting position. Repeat.

3) Rear Delt Fly

Rear delt flyes are one of the most dynamic arm toning exercises. They also work on several muscle groups in the body, including the abdominals, spine, hips, and upper back.

How to do it?

Assume an elongated standing position, with your knees slightly bent and feet hip-distance apart.

Hinge down at your hips, with your arms hanging straight from your shoulders while clutching dumbbells in both hands. Lift both your arms simultaneously towards the side with slightly bent elbows. Bring your arms and dumbbells back to their starting position. Repeat.

4) Overhead Triceps Extension

The overhead triceps extension effectively targets all the muscles in the arms, toning and strengthening them. Additionally, the movement of this exercise also helps increase the range of motion.

How to do it?

Assume a straight standing position with feet hip-distance apart while grasping a a dumbbell with both hands. Raise your arms and weight over your head while keeping them completely straight.

Make sure that your upper arms are tucked towards your ear. Drive the dumbbell behind your head while bending your elbows and keeping the upper arms still. Straighten your arms to return to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Renegade Row

Renegade rows are one of the most versatile arm toning exercises. They activate the core muscles and sculpt the arm muscles simultaneously. Regularly doing this exercise can help in enhancing stabilization and body balance.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position, with your shoulders just above your palms and legs extended at the back. Keep the dumbbells on the floor in both hands. Bring your right palm with the weights towards your rib cage by raising the elbows towards the ceiling before moving back to the initial position. Swap hands, and repeat. Repeat.

6) Dumbbell Upright Row

This is an effective arm toning exercise that helps in building decent strength in the upper body along with enhancing muscle symmetry.

How to do it?

Assume a straight standing position with your feet hip-distance apart. Position your arms in front of your body in a resting manner, with a dumbbell in each hand. Raise the dumbbells by lifting your elbows to the chest line. With control, lower the weights back to the waist. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Regularly doing the aforementioned arm toning exercises can do wonders for your arms.

That will help in the overall strengthening and sculpting of the arms along with effectively targeting the upper body. Additionally, these exercises are also good for your functional movements which will allow you to perform everyday activities more easily and help in performing more advanced exercises effectively.

