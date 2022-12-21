5 Best Oblique Workouts and Exercises for a Rock-Solid Core

Some of the best oblique workouts are those that make you feel the burn in your obliques but will not tire you out. Instead, they will serve to relieve tension and activate your muscles, making you feel energized.

The obliques, a group of muscles that run along the sides of your core, are essential for turning, bending to the side, and supporting your spine. Strengthening them, especially a few days a week, is a great idea for your general health.

Below, we have compiled some of the best oblique workouts that you can do. Meanwhile, you can also check out these ab exercises for sculpted core.

Best Oblique Workouts and Exercises

Check out these best oblique workouts and exercises that you can do:

1) Side Plank

This is one of the best oblique workouts that you can do, although it is a bit challenging for beginners. The side plank targets and strengthens your side abs or obliques by targeting your gluteus medius, which is a key pelvic stabilizer.

Instructions:

Lay on the ground with your left side up.

Rise up onto your hand or forearm while maintaining your upper body support.

Bend your knees to a 45-degree angle, and place your right leg on top of your left.

You can also spread your legs out and stack your feet if you have the strength to do so.

Your body should be in a straight line from head to toe or knee, no matter what arrangement you choose.

Keep your feet together, and pull your right hip upwards.

Your right arm should be by your side or raised overhead.

Hold for the allotted time, then alternate sides.

2) Bicycle Crunches

An excellent workout for your abs as well as your obliques, this exercise will leave you out of breath in just a minute's time. The cardio component of the exercise makes it one of the best oblique workouts you can do.

Instructions:

Your legs should be raised up and bent at the knee to form a 90-degree angle while you lie face-up on the floor.

Put both hands to the sides and behind your head.

As you raise your right elbow and move your left knee towards your face to meet your right elbow, lift your right shoulder off the floor.

As you do this, straighten out your right leg.

When your right elbow and left knee come together, contract your abs.

Straighten out your left leg while lowering your right elbow.

Bring your right knee up and raise your left elbow to meet it in the same way.

For 10 to 15 reps on each side, repeat this exercise while switching sides.

3) Sit-up with Twist

Sit-ups are some of the most popular ab exercises you can do. There are many variations of this exercise as well that allow you to target different areas of your abs effectively. A sit-up with a twist is one of the best oblique workouts, since it will directly target your side abs or oblique muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Legs bent at the knees and pointed upwards while lying on your back on the ground.

Maintain a hip-distance between your feet.

Point your bent elbows out wide while holding your hands on either side of your head.

Bring your upper body up to a sitting position by gradually lifting it off the floor.

Twist to your right side as much as you can as you near the top.

Put your body back in the front-facing position and squat down to the ground.

When you have completed 10 to 12 reps on each side, perform the subsequent rep with a twist to the left side.

4) Russian Twist

The Russian twist is believed to have been created as a component of the Russian soldiers' training program. It is one of the best oblique workouts to exercise your abdominals and tone your obliques. Russian twists should be performed with bodyweight in the beginning, before you progress to medicine ball, dumbbells or kettlebells.

Here's how to do it:

Legs bent in front of you, sit down on the ground.

To balance yourself using your pelvic muscles, slant your back slightly and raise your feet off the ground.

To prevent slouching, keep your shoulders up and your core engaged.

Hold a kettlebell or join your hands in front of your chest.

Keeping your weight on your pelvis, rotate your upper body to the left while moving your hands and shoulders in the same direction.

Turn to the opposite side. For 10 to 15 reps on each side, repeat this movement while switching sides.

5) Twisting Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are one of the best ab exercises you can do. Twisting mountain climbers are one of the best oblique workouts that you can do. Not only will you train your obliques, but increase your core strength and stamina alongside getting a good cardio workout.

Here's how to do it:

On the floor, assume a high plank position.

Maintain a tight core to keep your back straight.

While flexing your hips and bringing your right knee up towards your left elbow, engage your abs.

After bringing the left knee in the same manner and aiming it towards the right elbow, crunch your abs before extending the right leg back to the straight position.

For 10 to 15 reps on each side, repeat this movement while switching sides.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best oblique workouts that you can do to target your side abs and increase abdominal muscle. For more such workouts, check these oblique exercises for men to build a strong core.

