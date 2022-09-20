5 Best Single-Arm Exercises for Men to Get Jacked

Single-arm exercises, or unilateral training, are an important addition to any workout routine that is often overlooked since most of us perform movements like the traditional bench press, EZ-curls, and bent-over rows, which are two-arm exercises, when we train.

You can build strength and burn stubborn belly fat with some fantastic single-arm exercises. After several weeks of working out and observing great changes in your body, you'll find that your gains are stalling. Your body starts to adjust to the resistance provided through these exercises.

In order to prevent your body from becoming comfortable and to keep gaining muscle, change your regimen. Using just one arm instead of two is one of the best ways to spice up your workout.

Best Single-Arm Exercises for Men

When performing single-arm exercises, you are compelled to use more core muscles to transmit stress and support the spine in ways that bilateral lifts do not. When unilateral lifts are included in a balanced program, hitherto untapped motor units are recruited, resulting in increased strength, power, and muscular development. You'll have more muscle fiber available for your heavy lifts if you increase motor unit recruitment.

Here's a list of the five best single-arm exercises for men:

1. Single-Arm Dumbbell Snatch

This variation of dumbbell snatch is one of the best single-arm exercises. In a more shoulder-friendly stance, you obtain powerful unilateral overhead movement together with explosive hip extensions. Additionally, single arm overhead work crushes your obliques and activates your quadratus lumborum, which helps stabilize the trunk.

Here’s how to do it:

Dumbbells should be hung between the legs to begin.

Drive through your heels and stretch your hips fully to raise the dumbbell.

Knees slightly arched, drive elbow high and capture dumbbell overhead.

2. Javelin Press

In addition to working your triceps unilaterally, this single-arm exercise also activates tiny shoulder muscles that protect your joints from injury.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab an EZ bar just over your shoulder in your right hand.

Drive the bar up with your extended arm.

Then return it down to your shoulder and repeat.

3. One-Arm Triceps Extension

This single-arm exercise improves shoulder and elbow stability while strengthening your arms. Additionally, practicing unilaterally will eliminate any muscular imbalances.

Here’s how to do it:

With your elbow bent and pointing up towards the ceiling, hold a dumbbell in one hand behind your head.

When the dumbbell is immediately above you and your arm is straight, extend through your elbow.

Reverse the motion by lowering your arm to its initial position.

4. One-Arm Dumbbell Bench Press

With this single-arm exercise, you may target specific weak spots in the shoulders, triceps, and pecs. Beyond the fundamental muscles required in any press, the unilateral load concurrently forces your core to stabilize your body to stop you from corkscrewing off the bench.

Here’s how to do it:

One dumbbell should be on your thigh as you sit on a bench.

With your forearm and upper arm making a 90-degree angle beneath the dumbbell, kick the weight to your shoulder as you recline.

To stabilize your core, plant your feet firmly on the ground and place your non-working hand on your hip.

Dumbbell should be explosively pressed up until elbow is completely extended and then controlled weight should be brought back down to just outside the chest.

5. Dumbbell Split Row

Dumbbell rows are a great single-arm exercise, but when lifters perform them, they often appear to be trying to pull-start a lawnmower. This significantly reduces the single-arm row's return on investment. In most cases, the torso rotates instead of retracting the scapula to move the weight.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold a flat back position while holding a heavy dumbbell in one hand and locking the other arm out on the bench.

Row the dumbbell up towards your ribs while keeping your feet slightly apart and without twisting or rotating your torso.

Wrapping Up

Working on the single-arm strength is a simple approach to correct left-right muscle imbalances, which are extremely prevalent, especially in the upper body.

Additionally, unilateral or single-arm exercise is a terrific technique to avoid overtraining your dominant side, which frequently starts taking over when it gets heavy. Additionally, it strengthens the core, enhances balance, and aids in the treatment and prevention of injuries.

