5 Best Sliding Disc Exercises For An Effective Full-Body Workout

In order to stay in shape and be consistent about our fitness goals, we need to be creative enough to stick to our fitness routine. Sliding discs are a fitness tool that can be a very good option for fitness freaks struck by monotony, or someone who is looking for more challenging workouts.

What are Sliding Discs?

A sliding disc consists of two sliders that are two-sided discs (one hard side plastic, the other a fabric-like material) about the size of a frisbee that allow you to work out on a range of floor types. Keep the smooth side down on carpets and the fabric down on tougher surfaces like wood or tile floors to make it easier to glide.

These small discs may make even the simplest movements very difficult. Why? Sliders make the surface unstable, requiring you to use your muscles the entire time to maneuver them properly. Sliding discs are a popular piece of training equipment among people looking for a full-body workout that is tough as well as fun.

Depending on your goals and activities, you can use your body weight and sliders to receive a high-intensity cardiovascular or interval workout. It can help you increase strength by targeting specific muscle regions. These discs are great for home or travel exercises because they are small, compact, and lightweight; they'll fit right in your bag!

Are slider workouts effective?

Sliding disc exercises are full-body workouts that strengthen the core, glutes, and hamstrings, among other muscles depending on the goal. This workout can help improve flexibility while simultaneously increasing strength, endurance, and stability.

Standard bodyweight exercises entail lifting and lowering the arms or legs in a variety of movement patterns. On the other hand, sliding discs work by sliding your hands and feet around the floor while still supporting your body weight, making the muscles work even harder as your core stabilizes to regulate the movements.

According to a 2020 study, lateral sliding squats with a gliding disc may result in greater muscle engagement than traditional squats.

Benefits of slider workouts

Sliders provide a low to no-impact workout, which is gentle on the joints. During physical therapy, sliding discs are frequently recommended for athletes who wish to stay fit while recovering from an injury.

In a sliding workout, your muscles that help you move and those that help you stabilize are constantly engaged, thereby creating more muscular tension throughout the workout.

Slide discs are quite handy! You can take them wherever and utilize them—all you need is a flat surface. They are a terrific method to increase the intensity of a bodyweight workout without adding weights.

Lastly, they're inexpensive.

5 Best Sliding Disc Exercises

1) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbing is a full-body, high-intensity exercise commonly encountered in boot camp sessions. Sliding discs elevate the typical mountain climber exercise by adding consistent core activation throughout each leg's sliding action and removing the stress of hopping your legs forward and back.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with both feet on the sliders and hands planted just wide of the shoulders.

As you gaze out in front of you, consider pushing the floor away from you with your hands to avoid dropping your hips.

As you concentrate on your alignment, engage your core and slide your right leg forward to your chest.

Rep on the left side by sliding the right knee back.

Accelerate each sliding action to increase the intensity, but only if you maintain good form.

2) Knee tuck

The knee tuck targets your glutes, core, and hip flexors when done with a sliding disc. The technique is a version of the advanced core strengthening exercise.

Here's how to do it:

With both feet on the sliders and your gaze forward, begin in a high plank position.

Maintain a level hip position and begin sliding both knees at the same time to meet your chest while keeping your feet on the sliders.

Keep your core tight and return to your initial plank position with your feet.

3) Single Leg Curl from a Bridge

This sliding disc variation on a classic bridge exercise targets your hamstrings and glutes.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and both feet about hip-distance apart on the sliders. Your arms should be at your sides.

Elevating your hips into a bridge position, engage your glutes and hamstrings.

Maintain a neutral spine by not tucking your tailbone under or arching your back excessively.

You slide one foot forward, away from your glutes, back in, and keep your hips and pelvis stable.

Rep with the other foot, alternating sides as needed.

Slide both legs at the same time to make the exercise more intense.

4) Sliding Push-Ups

This modified push-up exercises your complete upper body with a sliding disc while also challenging your core.

Start with your hands on the discs and your feet hip-distance apart in a high plank position.

As you lower into a push-up, slide your right hand out to the side. Draw your abs in to engage your core and avoid collapsing in your hips or shoulders.

As you return to a plank, slide your right hand back in.

Rep the push-up, slipping your left hand out as you drop and back in as you raise.

Continue for the number of reps or periods you specified, swapping sides each time.

5) Sliding Side Lateral Lunge

This side-to-side lateral maneuver targets the glutes and hamstrings while improving stability and testing your balance.

Start by standing shoulder-width apart with your right foot on a slider and your left foot on the floor.

As you drop into a one-legged squat stance, engage your standing leg and glutes for balance while sliding your right foot out to the right side of the disc.

Return to a standing position by effortlessly pulling your right foot back toward you.

Perform 5 lunges with your right leg, then switch sides and do the same with your left leg slipping out.

Takeaway

These sliding disc workouts are enjoyable and challenging because they work muscles you may not even be aware of. Sliders take many bodyweight workouts to the next level by requiring you to use various muscle groups to keep you stable while you slide the discs in and out.

So if you are bored of regular bodyweight exercises and want to take it to the next level, try adding slider exercises to your regimen.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried this exercise? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur