5 Best Strength Training Exercises for Women Over 40

Strength training is one of the best ways to combat the effects of aging. It compensates for the muscular mass that declines as we age.

Aside from increasing bone density, strength training also lowers the risk of injury and boosts brain and mood health.

The good news is that you can benefit from exercises without running a marathon. Strength training on a few days each week can significantly improve how you look and feel.

Strength Training Exercises for Older Women

A decent strength training regimen is a fine workout option for women in their 40s. Because you are more likely to lose lean muscle mass as you get older, it's important for women of this age to start strength training if they haven't already.

The adage 'use it or lose it' applies here. As the weeks go by, if the muscles aren't working enough, you will gradually get weaker, which can make performing daily tasks more difficult.

Strength training is a smart investment. You can notice significant changes in your body in as little as 20 to 30 minutes a day. The five best exercises ladies over 40 can focus on for the same are as follows:

1) Forearm Plank

By concurrently working on several muscle groups, this strength training exercise develops the core, back, leg, and arm strength.

Instructions:

Make sure your elbows are squarely beneath your shoulders when you start out by resting on the ground, with the forearms flat.

Maintaining a straight line from head to feet and forearms on the ground, engage your core to lift yourself off the ground.

Try not to let your hips rise or fall while maintaining abdominal engagement.

Hold for 30 seconds in place of 8-12 reps. Kneel on the floor if it affects your low back or if it gets too challenging.

2) Modified Push-up

Push-ups are a great strength training exercise that helps burn calories and expose lean, toned arms, shoulders, and abs while toning the entire upper body.

Instructions:

Start on your knees on the mat, keeping your back long and inclined, with the knees behind the hips and hands beneath the shoulders.

Lower your chest towards the floor by tucking your toes under, contracting the abs and bending the elbows. To maintain a long neck, keep your eyes in front of your fingertips.

Return to the starting position by pushing your chest up.

3) Stability Ball Chest Fly

It's a modification of a standard chest fly and is performed on a stability ball, which works the core and chest muscles. You can strengthen your abs and glutes while benefitting your upper body.

Instructions:

With your torso in a tabletop posture and a set of dumbbells held near your chest, place your head, shoulder blades, and upper torso on top of the ball. Keep hip space between the feet.

Hands should be facing in as you raise the dumbbells straight above your chest.

Slowly lower your arms out to the side till your elbows are approximately at chest level.

Squeeze your chest, and reunite your hands at the top.

4) Stability Ball Side Leg Lift

Strength training exercises like the stability ball side leg lift help stabilize the core while also strengthening the legs, especially the outer thighs. It's a great way to employ balance-enhancing muscles like the abdominal pulls and gluteal squeezes.

Instructions:

With the ball by your right side, start kneeling.

Lean slightly to the right on the ball, and wrap your right arm over it.

Lean your left leg out to the side. On the floor, the right leg should continue to be bent.

Switch sides after lifting and lowering the left leg slowly 8-12 times.

5) Single Leg Hamstring Bridge

It's a wonderful exercise for the hamstrings, glutes, cores, and lower back.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet flat on a mat.

Lift your hips into a bridge position by contracting the glutes.

Repeat on the other side while lowering and raising the hips for 8-12 reps.

Takeaway

Strength training is the secret to flexibility, mobility, enhanced performance, and a reduced chance of injury, regardless of your age or athletic ability. Anyone can strengthen their training, regardless of fitness level. Additionally, for results, you don't need to spend hours at the gym.

