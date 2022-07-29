5 Best Strength Training Exercises for Women Over 50

Staying fit is the best answer to the physical and emotional challenges women over 50 face. The lean look is not the goal; it is about feeling strong physically and at the right place mentally to catch any curve ball that life may throw. Strength training exercises improve muscle strength and prevent weight gain.

Aging is unavoidable, but healthy aging is a choice. An active lifestyle confers excellent benefits for your body and mind. Do not ignore strength training as it is essential to maintain balance and prevent injuries.

Strength Training for Women Over 50

Strength training should be an integral part of any fitness routine. After age 50, it plays a vital role in maintaining an agile body and enabling free all-round movement. A well-toned body is less prone to disease and injury.

It's never too late to start exercising. If you are over 50 and wish to enjoy robust health, then get started with these strength exercises.

1. Squat to Chair

This activity is the best for maintaining bone health because it is a weight-bearing, complex workout. This strength training exercise primarily targets and fortifies the pelvic muscles and bones.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your toes slightly turned out and your feet shoulder-width apart.

Your arms should be extended forward and parallel to the floor the entire time.

As though you were going to fully sit down on the chair, bend your knees and bring your hips back. Don't fully sit down; just squat down until you sense the chair beneath your hips.

Reach the chair with your butt, then quickly plant your heels and rise to your original position.

Repeat this for 4-6 times.

2. Reverse Lunge

The movement patterns that control walking, stair climbing, and standing up from a seated position are strengthened by this strength training exercise. It will help you be as active as you want to be while strengthening your entire lower body.

Here’s how to do it:

To maintain balance, have a seat close to something substantial.

Your left hand should be on the chair while your right hand is holding a 5-to-10 lb dumbbell.

Put all of your energy into your left leg and step back with your right leg.

Lower yourself until your right knee is almost parallel to the floor by using the strength of your left leg.

After pushing upwards with your left heel, take a stride forward to get back to where you were before.

Repeat for 10-12 times.

3. Standing Calf Raise

Your feet, lower legs, and body orientation benefit from this strength training exercise as it increases stability, mobility, and awareness. You have greater control over your body and autonomy in movement, known as proprioception.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your left hand on a chair or other substantial object for balance while holding a dumbbell in your right hand.

Your right foot should be raised off the ground as you shift your weight to your left foot.

The dumbbell should dangle at your side as you maintain a long, tall spine.

Move up onto your toes by applying pressure to the left foot's ball. Maintain a fully extended, unlocked left knee.

Press as hard as you can upward, then gradually bring yourself back to the beginning position.

Perform this for 8-10 times.

4. Knee Push-Ups

The knee push-up, also called a modified push-up, is a strength training exercise that tones your upper body muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by bending your knees and placing both of your hands on the floor, slightly wider than your shoulders. Your knees should always be positioned behind your hips.

Keep your neck long and your inner thighs and glutes engaged so that your lower body is also active.

Bring your chest close to the ground by gently lowering yourself. Maintain a 45-degree angle with your elbows while you perform this.

Return to the beginning posture by pushing yourself up.

Do it 20 times or as many times as you feel comfortable.

5. Single Leg Balance Warrior

In this exercise, you develop core strength as you balance your body standing on one leg. Along with your abs and core, it engages every muscle in your hamstrings, glutes, and hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet hip-width apart while standing straight.

Balancing on your right foot, slowly raise your left foot off the ground.

Before you begin, slightly bend your right knee. For balance, keep your hands out to the sides at your waist.

As you drop your torso, engage your core and extend your left leg behind you. When your left leg and body are aligned, pause.

Hold this posture for 1-2 seconds before returning. This is one rep. Switch sides after 6 to 8 repetitions on each side. Aim for 2-3 sets.

Wrapping up

By performing strength training regularly, you can defy age-related diminishing of agility. You will also feel energized and remain active throughout the day. That translates into a fulfilling life not bogged down by mobility issues, loneliness, or depression. Start doing them right away!

