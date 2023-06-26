5 Best TFL Stretches to Reduce Stiffness and Boost Mobility in the Lower Body

Tensor fasciae latae or TFL stretches are an amazing way to mitigate tightness and pain in and around the hip muscles. The TFL is a fusiform muscle in the hip that’s considered one of the most used muscles as it's used in a variety of daily activities like walking, standing, climbing stairs and more.

The TFL muscles also contribute to movements such as abduction, flexion, and internal rotation and are an important player when it comes to lower body functions and movements. The major function of the tensor fasciae latae muscles is to abduct and rotate the femur at the hip joints and assist in movements of the knees and hips during extension.

What Causes Tightness in the Tensor Fasciae Latae?

Prolonged sitting can cause stiffness in the TFL muscles. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

There are several factors that can lead to stiffness in the TFL muscles. Some of the common ones include:

overuse during activities and sports like walking running, and cycling

prolonged sitting

weak hip abductors and flexors

certain body postures

Stiff TFL muscles often lead to severe pain and mobility issues. Thus, to avoid all these problems, it is important to practice TFL muscle stretches frequently. To help you stretch this important muscle, we’ve listed a few of the most effective exercises that you must perform regularly.

5 Best TFL Stretches to Ease Stiffness

Try the following tensor fasciae latae stretches regularly to improve its function and overall mobility:

1. Lying abductor stretch

This is one of the most important TFL stretches you can do to alleviate tightness in and around the hip muscles.

To do:

Lie down on your side on a mat, and then, slightly come up while bracing yourself with your hands.

Move your outer leg up, and place your foot on the floor with your toes facing away from your body.

Now, lean your hips towards the extended leg until you feel a good stretch in the TFL muscles.

Hold the stretch for as long as it feels comfortable and then switch sides.

Lying abductor stretch is one of the most effective TFL stretches. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

2. Lying leg hanging stretch

This is another very relaxing TFL stretch that can be done easily to get relief from pain and stiffness around your glutes.

To do:

Lie down on your side on the edge of a bed and support your head using your hand.

Lower your upper leg to the side of the bed and stretch as far as it feels comfortable.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then switch sides.

Repeat the stretch on both sides.

3. Standing cross-leg abductor stretch

This is one of the best standing TFL stretches to gently release and open stiff hip muscles. The standing cross-legged abductor stretch also increases flexibility in the inner thigh muscles and offers great relaxation.

To do:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance, and keep your back upright.

Now, move one leg behind you in a cross-legged position. You can hold onto a chair or any sturdy object for support and stability.

Slowly drive your hips forward by shifting your weight through your crossed leg behind and hold the stretch for a few seconds.

Switch sides and repeat the exercise.

TFL stretches can improve the range of motion in the hips. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

4. Cross-over kneeling hip flexor stretch

The cross-over kneeling hip flexor stretch improves hip mobility, eases pain, and also works amazingly well on flexibility. Additionally, this stretching exercise improves posture and keeps lower body injuries away.

To do:

Stand straight with your feet positioned at a hip-width distance. Take a lunge position with your right leg forward and left foot back.

Now, lower towards the floor until your right thigh gets parallel to the floor.

From there, slowly lean forward and rotate your body towards your right leg.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then release. Switch sides and repeat.

5. Hip circles

It is one of the most potent TFL stretches that help improve the range of motion in the hip joints while also stabilizing the knees and hips.

To do:

Stand upright and position your feet at a hip-width distance. Place your hands on your waist.

Now, move your hips in a circular motion and complete a few full circles. Then, rotate anti-clockwise and complete a few reps.

As you do this exercise, try to increase the diameter of the circles with every set.

Complete at least 10 to 15 reps in each direction.

TFL stretches can improve lower body flexibility. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

So, these were some of the best TFL stretches you can practice to strengthen and stretch the tensor fascia latae muscles.

Keep in mind that the TFL muscles can’t be isolated, and hence you need to perform a variety of hip and glute stretches like the ones discussed above to keep them functioining well and avoid injuries.

Poll : 0 votes