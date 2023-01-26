Feeling Stiff? Try These Easy Hip-Opening Stretches

If you're feeling stiff or have difficulty moving your hips, practicing a few basic hip-opening stretches can be incredibly beneficial for overall posture and movement patterns.

Some people may even benefit from adding them into their daily routine even if they don't have any issues with tightness.

Hip Opening Yoga Poses To Try

Here're some of the easy hip-opening stretches to try:

1) Reclined Supine Twist

Lengthens and strengthens the spine (Image via Unsplash/Jade Stephens)

The supine spinal twist is a restorative twist that lengthens and strengthens the spine while detoxifying internal organs. It's gentle enough for beginners and pleasurable enough for experienced beginners.

To do this hip-opening stretch:

Begin seated with your legs straight out in front of you. Bending one knee, bring the foot to rest on either side of the other knee.

Lift the upper body off of the floor, and turn to one side, leaning into that same hip. You can place a bolster or pillow between your knees for extra support.

Repeat on the other side as desired.

2) Seated One-Legged Pigeon Pose

The seated one-legged pigeon pose is a challenging but rewarding posture that opens the hips and chest, facilitates deep breathing, and opens the heart center. This posture is great for stimulating the nervous, endocrine, and reproductive systems.

To do this hip-opening stretch:

Lie down on the floor, and extend your legs forward.

Bring your right knee toward your chest, and place the sole of your right foot on the inner left thigh.

If that's too much for you, place it just above the knee instead.

Place both hands on either thigh or knee, and breathe deeply for 30 seconds before unwinding from the pose.

3) Pigeon Pose On Fist

The figure-4 stretch is a great way to relieve hip pain. (Image via Unsplash/Dane Wetton)

The pigeon pose stretches both sides of the hips evenly, as well as stretching out some muscles in the upper back and shoulders (it’s also great for relieving stress). It helps open up tightness around the hips, which can alleviate lower back pain caused by sitting for long periods at work or driving long distances every day.

To get into the pose:

Start by sitting on a mat or the floor, with your legs extended in front of you.

Draw one leg back in between your hands so that the knee rests on top of either hand.

Lower yourself down onto both forearms so that they’re parallel with the mat.

4) Figure 4 Stretch

Supports your spine and improve posture. (Image via Unsplash/Junseong Lee)

The figure-4 stretch is a great way to relieve hip pain, open up the hips, and release tension in the hips. It's effective for people of all levels of flexibility, so whether you're doing it right before a workout or as part of a relaxing evening routine, you will love the results.

To do this hip-opening stretch:

Cross your right ankle over the left knee. Bring your hands together behind your left thigh.

Hug the knee in towards your chest. Notice how that creates a stretch from the hip to the ankle.

Stay there for seven to ten breaths, and notice the sensations that arise as you do so.

Before moving on to the stretch on the other side, lie down with your legs extended, and notice any changes in physical sensations.

5) Frog Pose

Practicing the frog pose can help strengthen the back, which will support the spine and improve posture. However, you should consult a qualified physician before attempting this pose if you suffer from chronic lower back pain or spinal injury.

To do a hip-opening stretch:

Sitting on the floor with your hands and knees supporting your bodyweight, slowly slide your knees out to the side.

Keep your knees bent as you draw your feet out to the sides so that they’re directly behind the knees.

Rotate your feet so that your weight rests on the inner arches of your feet.

Why Hip-opening stretches are important?

Hip-opening exercises and poses are a great way to stretch out tight muscles.

The hip flexors, groin, and inner thighs are all connected to the hips. So, if you're feeling stiff in any of these areas, it's a good idea to stretch them out with some hip opening poses.

You can do these hip-opening stretches at home or in the gym as part of your warm-up routine before running or cycling. Stretching is also a great way to help alleviate aches and pains caused by sitting down too much during the day (we know we do that).

By stretching regularly, you can help improve flexibility, which will make it easier for you to move comfortably throughout the day.

So, there you have it. We hope you found the aforementioned hip-opening stretches to be helpful and that they give you a better understanding of how to do them on your own. Remember that the most important thing is to listen to your body. If something doesn't feel right or if it hurts, stop immediately (or consult with your doctor).

Also keep in mind that stretching is not just about flexibility; it's also about strengthening the muscles and improving overall health. So even if you don't feel like doing one of these stretches today (or any other day), try adding some kind of movement into your day: Even walking around slowly can help loosen up tight hips.

