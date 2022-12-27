Pigeon pose: 6 variations of yoga’s popular hip-opening asana

Pigeon pose, also called, eka pada rajakapotasana, is a great hip-opening and forward bend asana that stretches the groin, psoas, thighs, back, and piriformis. This asana is an ideal pose for people who sit for long periods.

While this hip-opener offers great benefits, for some people, the pose isn’t accessible, which leaves the muscles partly stretched or causes pain and discomfort.

The good news is that there're a few great variations of the classic pigeon pose that can help you reap the benefits without causing any lingering pain or discomfort.

Top variations of pigeon pose

Here're six variations:

1) Seated pigeon pose

Seated pigeon pose is an easy variation of the classic pigeon. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

This variation is beginner-friendly and is an ideal option if you're trying to amp up your flexibility level to perform the classic pose.

To do this variation:

Take a seated position with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Position your hands behind your hips, and lean your body weight onto your hands. Cross your left ankle over your right knee in a figure 4 shape while engaging your left foot.

Hold the position, or lift your body while supporting on your fingertips to lengthen your spine.

Reach your chest towards your left shin, and hold the position. To intensify the stretch, move closer to your right ankle.

Switch sides, and repeat.

2) Revolved pigeon pose

This pose opens the hips and also offers a twist in the spine, releasing tight back muscles and alleviating tension. Additionally, it stretches tight hip flexors and glutes and opens the front side of the body.

To do this variation:

Start in the classic eka pada rajakapotasana with your left leg forward. Position your right hand towards the center of the mat in front of your left shin.

Rotate your torso to the left, wrap your left arm around your back, and grab the side of your hip, waist, or left big toe.

Lengthen your spine, and slowly twist a little more on every exhale.

3) One-legged pigeon pose

This variation is a challenging, full expression of the classic pigeon pose that stretches the hips and opens the front side of the body.

To do this variation:

From the classic eka pada rajakapotasana with your left leg in the front, bend your right leg, and bring your foot towards your back.

Reaching both arms over your head, bend your elbows, and reach back to hold your foot or as far as you can.

Keep your gaze on the sky.

4) Supported pigeon pose

This pose is also an easy variation that requires you to lift your hips off the floor and allows for a gentler stretch in the knees and hamstrings. In Sanskrit, this variation is known as salamba kapotasana.

To do this variation:

Start in a tabletop or downward-facing dog position, with your left knee up towards your left wrist and left foot between your right wrist and right hip.

Extend your right leg straight behind you, and place a yoga block, folded blanket, or a pillow under your left hip.

Hold the posture for a few breaths.

5) Resting eka pada kapotasana

One-legged eka pada kapotasana is a beginner-friendly variation. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

The resting pigeon pose, also called the extended-one leg pose, is an amazing variation that offers a deep stretch to the muscles.

To do the variation:

From the classic pigeon, stretch your spine, and fold forward as far as you can over the front leg.

Bring your forehead down to the mat, or simply place a yoga block in front of you to rest your head on it.

Position your hands by your head, or reach them over your head while stretching your arms.

6) Reclined pigeon pose

Also called supta kapotasana, this is a great variation for people with bad knees. It offers a great stretch to the hips while also keeping the knees healthy and protected.

To do this variation:

Lie straight on your back on a mat, and place your left ankle across your right thigh just above your knee.

Rotate your left thigh, and bring both knees near your chest.

Thread your right arm between your legs, and try to reach your left arm around the outside of your legs.

Clasping your hands together around your right shin, lower your shoulders, and head back to the floor. Relax.

To deepen the stretch, move your knees closer to your chest.

Takeaway

The pigeon pose in yoga can be intimidating if you're a beginner, but with the aforementioned variations, you can make the pose more convenient and easier. Give these variations a try in your next yoga session, and see if they help you level up your practice.

