5 Best Yoga Poses to Practice with a Bolster

Bolsters are a famous yoga prop that is typically used in yin or restorative yoga classes. While they are available in different shapes, sizes, fillings and weights, the most common ones are in round and rectangular shapes.

These pillow-like props are worth your investment because they help you relax better in asanas by supporting different parts of your body. They can be easily used in a variety of asanas, from supported poses to resting postures, and allow for a deeper stretch in your muscles while promoting relaxation and mindfulness.

If you’ve never used a bolster before, try it out with the below-given asanas. For each of the given poses, be mindful of your form and perform the movements slowly.

5 yoga poses to practice with a bolster

Check out these amazing yoga asanas that you can do using a bolster.

1. Supported child’s pose

The child’s pose is an effective resting posture that gently stretches different parts of the body. This includes hips, thighs, ankles and back. This asana can also help relieve backache.

To perform this yoga pose with a bolster:

Begin on your knees and hands with your knees wide and big toes touching.

Place a bolster between your knees and make sure it is tucked inside your thighs. Now rest your head and upper body on the bolster and position your arms on the sides.

If you have issues with knee flexion then you may place a folded blanket into your knee crease to increase the height. If your hips and shoulders are still not in the same plane, continue to add height with pillows or folded blankets under your torso.

Allow yourself to relax in the supported child’s pose for as long as you want.

2. Legs up the wall

Legs up the wall is a passive inverted pose in yoga that helps ease anxiety and stress. It relaxes your mind, enhances your overall energy, alleviates lower back stiffness, and offers relief from sciatica.

To perform legs up the wall using a bolster:

Put the bolster under your sacrum and extend your legs. Make sure to place the bolster parallel to the wall and leave a little space between the wall and the bolster.

Bring your hips close to the wall and extend your legs up with your arms relaxed on your sides.

Stay in this posture for a few minutes.

3. Seated wide-legged forward bend

This yoga pose offers a gentle stretch to the inner and backside of the legs and lower back as well. It alleviates tension in the lower back, stretches the chest, spine and shoulders, opens the hips and calms the nervous system.

To do this pose using a bolster:

Sit straight with your legs extended out in the front and open your legs as wide as you can.

Keep your kneecaps and toes pointing straight up towards the ceiling and your feet flexed. Place a bolster on the ground in front of your pelvis and between your legs.

Now slowly start to fold forward over the bolster by hinging at your waist.

To ensure an even stretch on both sides, turn your head to the right for a few breaths and then turn it to the left for a few seconds.

4. Reclining hero pose

The reclining hero pose stretches the deep hip flexors, ankles, abdomen, knees and thighs, and strengthens the spine. This yoga asana also helps to improve digestion and eases tired and swollen legs.

To do this pose using a bolster:

Sit on your heels and position your hands behind you and press the tops of your feet to the floor.

Slowly lean back onto your forearms and then your upper back. Place a bolster under your back for support. Place your hands on your belly or simply place them on your sides.

You should feel a good stretch in your mid-thigh. Stay in this pose for a few seconds.

5. Reclined bound angle pose

The reclined bound angle pose is a restorative posture that stimulates the abdominal organs such as the bladder, kidneys, ovaries, and prostate glands. This pose stretches the groins, inner thighs and knees and helps relieve symptoms of mild depression, menopause and menstruation.

To do this pose using a bolster:

Begin seated on the floor or mat with a bolster behind you. Open your knees on both sides and place the soles of your feet together.

Slowly lean back and allow your head and back to rest on the bolster.

Position your arms alongside your body with your palms open.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds and relax.

Takeaway

A bolster can be a useful complement to your regular yoga practice. It can make any asana more accessible and comfortable for practitioners at any level. The key, however, is to choose the best bolster for your practice and perform the above-mentioned poses correctly.

