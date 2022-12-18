Want to add something new to your workout routine? Try TRX exercises, and get a killer full body workout.

There're many benefits of adding a TRX suspension trainer to your workouts. It improves muscle endurance and strength and increases joint flexibility too. The unstable nature of the TRX engages thecore muscles throughout the exercises while boosting overall balance along the way.

All you need to do to achieve an effective full body workout with this tool is by tying the TRX straps to an anchor such as a door frame or weight machine, and use your hands or feet to grab onto the straps.

So, are you ready to give this useful equipment a try? Start your training with the following exercises:

Best full body TRX exercises

Incorporate the following five TRX exercises in your full body strength training session to switch up your workout routine:

1) Spiderman push-up

Spiderman push-ups are some of the best TRX exercises that help target the chest, lower back, obliques, shoulders, and core. It also opens up the hip muscles and makes the lower body more flexible.

How to do the exercise:

Assume a standard push-up position with your hands on the floor and legs extended behind.

Secure the TRX to a sturdy anchor, and adjust the straps to your mid-shin level.

Lower yourself till the chest touches the floor or gets parallel with the straps.

Ensure that the abs are engaged and tight throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

2) Reverse mountain climber

The reverse mountain climber is also one of the most effective TRX exercises that can provide you full body benefits. In this advanced version of the standard mountain climber, you need to flip your body and hold yourself up from behind using your arms.

How to do the exercise:

Lie down straight on your back, and position your heels into the TRX straps.

Put your arms on the floor, and raise your hips till the body gets into a straight line from the feet to your head.

With the glutes and abs engaged, bring your right knee in towards your chest, and move it back to the starting position.

Simultaneously, bring your left knee towards your chest, and continue the movement in a rapid sequence.

3) Lunge

One of the best lower body TRX exercises, lunges are sure to challenge your stability and balance and improve overall strength.

How to do the exercise:

Standing straight and facing away from the anchor point, position your right foot in both TRX stirrups, and place your left foot on the floor.

Lower down into a lunge while bringing your right leg behind you.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with your left leg in the TRX stirrups.

4) Side bend

The side bend is one of the most useful TRX exercises to reduce love handles. It targets the side hip muscles, lats, and obliques, and boosts core strength too. The key to getting the most out of the exercise is to keep a light grip to allow more flexibility to bend.

How to do the exercise:

Grab the TRX handles over your head, and slowly lean to your left with your arms stable and straight.

Move your hips to the left while keeping your head between your arms. Slightly bend your knees.

Return to the starting position, and complete a few more reps.

Switch sides, and repeat the exercise.

5) Squat

One of the best TRX exercises, squats are compound moves that target the abs, glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Using a TRX while squatting can challenge your stability and improve form too

How to do the exercise:

Stand straight facing the TRX, and hold both handles in front of your stomach. Keep your elbows bent on your sides.

Slowly lower into a squat while extending your arms in the front till they reach eye level.

Push yourself back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Regular practice of the aforementioned TRX exercises can give you a powerful full body workout.

These exercises target some of the major muscles in the body and help strengthen and tone them. While using a TRX strap, though, make sure to change the length of the straps according to the exercises to get the best results.

