Looking for full body exercises that require no weights? Well, here are some of the most effective ones you can add to your fitness routine.

Full body exercises done using without weights, also called bodyweight exercises, are an ideal type of workout for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. These exercises target both the small and large muscle groups, burn calories, and boost strength and endurance too. Regular practice of full body exercises without weight can not only improve body stamina but also help tone the muscles and is highly beneficial in enhancing muscle power.

The best part is – full body exercises – particularly the ones done with no weights, can be easily practiced at home at your time and convenience. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best no-weight full body exercises you should add to your fitness schedule to attain great benefits.

Full body exercises to do without weights

Read on to learn about the six most effective and powerful full body exercises that require no weights. Before you start, though, warm up for a few minutes, or stretch to open up your muscles. Let's get started:

1) Plank reach under

Planks are one of the best full body exercises that target the core, abs, back, arms, and legs. Additionally, the reach under movement works on the core muscle even more and improves stability too.

To do it:

Take a high plank position with your hands and legs on the floor. Ensure that your hands are straight and legs are extended straight behind you.

Engage your abs, and make sure the lower back doesn’t bend or arch. Keep your spine and neck in a neutral position.

Lift your left hand off the floor, and move it back towards your right thigh. Tap your thigh using your fingertips, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the move with your right hand, and continue the exercise for a few more reps.

2) Squat pulse

Squats are an effective full body exercise that works on several major muscles. Squat pulses enhance the time the muscles are under tension and benefit the body even more.

To do it:

Take a standard squat position with your knees bent, hips pushed back, and hands together in front of you.

Once you're in a full squat position, push your heels, and slightly rise up. Lower back down, and repeat the movement for 20 seconds.

Complete two sets.

3) Jump lunge

The jump lunge is a great full body exercises, as it works on both the lower and upper body muscles. Typically, it targets the hamstrings, quads, glutes, and core muscles.

To do it:

Take a straight standing position with your feet at shoulder width. The abs should be engaged throughout the move, the shoulders rolled down and back, and chest out.

Perform a lunge by taking a step forward with your left leg. Bend both knees, and lower your body till your left thigh gets parallel to the ground.

Push yourself up explosively into a jump, and immediately land with your right leg forward and left leg back.

Complete 20 reps.

4) Step-up with knee raise

Step-ups are one of the best full body exercises that can be easily done without using weights. This exercise helps boost lower body strength, burns calories, and corrects muscle imbalance too.

To do it:

Stand in front of a step, box, or bench, and step onto it with your right foot.

Once you plank your right foot on top of the step, push with your other foot while bringing your knee up as high as possible.

Slowly lower it back, and get down on the floor.

Repeat the exercise a few more times before switching legs.

5) Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are a staple full body exercise that offers great benefits. It targets the major muscle groups in the body and burns a lot of calories too.

To do it:

Get into a high plank position, with your legs extended and arms straight.

With the core engaged and spine neutral, bring your left knee towards your chest. Move it back, and immediately bring your right knee towards your chest.

Continue the movement for 30 seconds, and try to do it as quckly as you can.

Complete two sets of 30 seconds each.

6) Superman

It helps strengthen the back muscles while also engaging the hamstrings and glutes. Moreover, the move targets the core and helps build rock-solid abs.

To do it:

Lie with your face down on a flat surface. Keep your arms extended straight just in front of you and your legs stretched behind you.

Lift your arms, chest, and legs a few inches off the floor, and hold the position at the top.

Lower your body to the starting position by squeezing your back, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Mix and match the aforementioned full body exercises, and do them regularly for a few weeks to see noticeable changes in your muscle strength and stamina. Start slow, and don’t strain your muscles too much. Most importantly: give your body ample rest and time to recover.

