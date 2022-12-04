5 Best Ways to Lose Belly Fat in 30 Days

Losing belly fat is a common goal for people. That's expected, as the number of people with obesity is steadily climbing every year.

Abdominal fat can be especially harmful, as it has strong links with conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Hence, reducing or losing this extra fat around the abdomen is essential to maintaining good health.

The only effective way to reduce belly fat is to combine exercise and diet. You must first ensure that your diet is under control if you want to lose belly fat. That means you cannot binge on milkshakes, double cheeseburgers, and potato chips. Read on to learn how you can reduce excess fat in 30 days.

How to Lose Belly Fat in 30 Days

Make the following five changes in your diet and lifestyle to see a significant reduction in your belly fat in just 30 days:

1) Increase Protein Intake, Decrease Carb Intake

The most crucial macronutrient for weight loss is protein. According to research, it can help you eat up to 441 fewer calories per day while also reducing cravings by 60% and increasing metabolism by 80–100 calories per day.

Protein might be especially useful for losing belly fat. Increase your consumption of high-protein foods like whole eggs, fish, beans, nuts, meat, and dairy items. For more inspiration, check out these high protein foods you must include in your diet.

A high-quality protein supplement, such as whey protein, is a good option if you have trouble including enough dietary sources of protein in your diet. At the same time, you must decrease the amount of carbs in your diet, especially if you tend to consume a lot of refined flour goods or rice. People who reduce their carb intake experience a decrease in appetite and weight loss.

Low-carb diets also cause a rapid drop in water weight, which produces visible results quickly. Within 1-2 days, people invariably notice a difference on the scale.

A low carb diet specifically reduces fat in the abdomen and around the organs and liver, according to studies comparing low carb and low fat diets. So, some of the fat that's lost on a low-carb diet is unhealthy abdominal fat.

Simply staying away from refined carbohydrates, such as sugar, candy, and white bread, should be sufficient, especially if you maintain a high protein intake.

2) Eat Fiber-Rich Foods, Avoid Sugar and Sweetened Foods

Dietary fiber is indigestible plant material that passes through the gut without being broken down by the digestive system. Eating fiber-rich food can aid in weight loss, but that depends on the kind of fiber.

Soluble fiber creates a thick gel that 'sits' in the gut by absorbing water. The digestion of food can be significantly slowed down by this gel. It also slows down nutrient absorption. A protracted feeling of fullness and decreased appetite are the outcome.

Eating a lot of plant-based foods, such as fruit and vegetables, is the best way to increase your fiber intake. A few cereals like whole oats, and legumes are also excellent sources.

If you're struggling to include more fiber in your diet, you can try adding glucomannan to your diet. Learn here why glucommanan is good for you. However, make sure to consult a doctor before adding any supplements to your diet.

Reducing the amount of sugar in your diet is crucial if you wish to reduce belly fat. Sugar and sweetened foods are largely responsible for empty calories that lead to weight gain, especially around the abdomen.

3) Exercise Regularly

One of the best things you can do to improve your chances of living a long, disease-free life is to exercise regularly. Regular exercise is extremely effective in combating abdominal and belly fat.

However, that does not mean you will perform only abdominal exercises to lose belly fat. Spot reduction of fat is not possible i.e. when you lose fat, you do it from all over the body. Performing only abdominal exercises will leave you nowhere in your attempt to lose tummy flab.

You will need to perform a combination of cardio and weight exercises to reduce body fat, along with following a calorie-deficit diet. Exercises like swimming, running, and other aerobic activities can significantly help reduce tummy fat.

In fact, exercise can also help you stay in shape after you've lost weight i.e. prevent you from gaining fat again. Check out these exercises for beginners to reduce belly fat.

4) Sleep 7-8 Hours

A good number of hours of proper sleep every night can go far in your efforts to lose belly fat.

If you follow a diet and exercise regularly but don't give your body enough time to recover, you will not be able to tone your tummy. Even though it might not seem like much, setting a regular bedtime and sticking to it can help you lose weight consistently in the long term.

Poor food choices are largely caused by insufficient sleep, which raises the level of ghrelin, the hunger hormone.

Leptin, a hormone that aids in satiety, is also decreased by insufficient sleep. Additionally, a lack of sleep impairs judgment and encourages impulsive behavior, both of which invariably result in poor food decisions.

5) Stay Away from Stress

If you're constantly stressed, your abdomen will accumulate more and more fat. Stress triggers the release of a hormone called cortisol that's involutionarily linked with external danger and low blood glucose.

This hormone causes the body to store excess fat and makes you feel more hungry, leading to overeating. In other words, even if your stomach is already full, stress will make you crave that afternoon candy bar. Try simple techniques like yoga, deep breathing exercises, and daily meditation for a few minutes to reduce stress.

