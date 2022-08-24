5 Best Weight Training Exercises for Women

Weight training exercises are as important for women as they are for men. Often women think doing weight training exercises would make them bulky and manly. However, that's not true.

Weight training exercises are as important as cardio. It has also been clarified by fitness experts that building muscles helps in reducing fat and burns a good amount of calories.

These workouts, if done correctly, provide numerous benefits for women. That include a stronger body, better stability, better bone health, improved range of motion, and effective weight management.

However, it's important to build a workout programme that effectively targets the muscle groups throughout the body rather than focusing on one area. Likewise, consistency is also essential to get the results of weight training exercises.

Best Weight Training Exercises for Women

We have created a list of the five best weight training exercises women can include in their workout routine:

1) Dumbbell Reverse Lunge

This is a terrific functional exercise women can include in their workout session to build a stronger body with better balance.

How to do it?

Brace your core muscles, and stand in an elongated position while clutching dumbbells, with both hands by the sides. Take a big step backward with your right foot. The same knee should almost touch the floor. Bend the left knee till it's angled at 90 degrees. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Goblet Squat

Goblet squats are one of the most important exercises you can do for cardiovascular fitness and overall body strength. This exercise is a dynamic full body exercise that effectively targets the major muscle groups in the body along with enhancing functional fitness.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart while grasping a kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest.

Your back should be neutral. Look straight ahead, and engage your core. Squat down by hinging at the hips and bending your knees till your upper legs are parallel to the ground. With control, bring your body back to the center position. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Floor Press

The dumbbell floor press is one of the most common weight training exercises. It effectively works on the shoulders, arms, and chest. This exercise also helps in building decent upper body strength along with toning the arm muscles.

How to do it?

Lie face up on the ground with an elongated back while clutching a couple of dumbbells, with both hands at chest level. Drive your dumbbells and arms towards the ceiling till your hands are completely straight. With control, bring the dumbbells back to the center position. Repeat.

4) Hip Thruster

Hip thrusters are one of the most effective weight training exercises women can do for their lower body. This exercise helps in increasing the explosive power output of the body and is a good alternative to squats if you have any injury affecting your movement.

How to do it?

Position your upper body on the edge of the bench while placing the barbell across the front side of the hips. With squeezed glutes, push the barbell straight up so that the shoulders, hips, and knees create a straight line. Lower your hips back to the center position on the floor. Repeat.

5) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic weight training exercise women can include in their workout session for full body exercise. This low-impact workout provides several benefits, including high calorie burn, improved cardiorespiratory fitness, and stronger posterior chain.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with feet shoulder-distance apart. Grasp the kettlebell with both arms extended in the front. Bring the weight between both legs by bending the knees and hinging at the hips. Swing your arms and weight to bring it to shoulder level while bringing the body to a standing position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weight training exercises can provide women with numerous benefits.

They include toned muscles, reduced fat, more calories burned, better bone health, enhanced stability, higher confidence, improved flexibility, reduced risk of injuries, and more. Weight training exercises can enhance overall health and fitness.

However, it's important to do these workouts with proper care and with the right form to avoid straining muscles and unwanted injury. You can start with a good warm-up routine so that your body is effectively prepared for the weight training session. End with a stretching routine to relieve soreness and tightness of the muscles.

