5 Best Yoga Asanas for Comfort & Nourishment

Yoga asanas are not just physically relieving for the muscles but are also very calming and relaxing for the mind.

Most people experience stress daily. It can be moderate in some circumstances but unbearable in others, so finding techniques to reduce stress and prevent it from creeping deeper into your life is important.

Many modern theories for why yoga is so relaxing may be linked back to the breath. When you deliberately slow the pace of your inhalations and exhalations and draw in more than the average shallow breath, your physiological and psychological condition changes dramatically. That can happen in as little as 90 seconds.

Read on to learn about which yoga asanas can give you the comfort and nourishment your mind and body craves.

Yoga Asanas for Comfort and Nourishment

Below, we will discuss five simple yoga asanas you can do to comfort and nourish your body and mind:

1) Uttanasana

This yoga asana sends a good stretch through the body. It can energize and rejuvenate the brain, as blood flow improves when the head is positioned below the heart.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet as close together as possible or as far apart as possible, even a bit wider than the hips. Keep your knees slightly bent.

Begin to bend forward slowly, bringing your chest to your thighs and the top of your head to the mat.

Allow your hands to dangle on the ground, or bend your elbows, and rest them gently on your opposing forearms.

Your shoulders and neck should be relaxed, and the head should feel heavy. This posture is commonly (and correctly) referred to as ragdoll.

Continue to bring your breath towards your hips, releasing a bit more tension with each exhalation. Spend at least 30 seconds here.

2) Sukhasana

This yoga asana opens up the hips, lengthens the spine, and promotes serenity. You can meditate in this asana as well, as it relieves physical and mental exhaustion.

Instructions:

Sit up straight, and extend your legs in front of you. Insert each foot beneath the opposite knee, and cross your legs in towards your torso, with knees wide.

Place your hands on your knees, keeping your palms down.

Align your head, neck, and spine, and sit with your weight evenly distributed.

Lengthen your spine while softening the neck and relaxing your feet and thighs.

Stay in this posture for about a minute. Slowly release, and shift your leg cross.

3) Uttana Shishosana

This yoga asana can help open up your shoulders and counter slumping/hunching, which is natural for those who work long hours at a computer. It relieves tension and makes you feel good.

Instructions:

Get down on your hands and knees on the floor, in bed, or even on the couch. You might wish to put a blanket or pillow between your knees.

Walk your hands forward approximately a foot and somewhat broader than your shoulders. Keep your hips stacked above your knees.

Slowly lower your brow towards the mat. Relax your arms, shoulders, and hands. Allow your knees to bear most of your weight.

Allow your chest to sink a little closer to the ground with each exhalation.

If you have no neck problems, you can slowly raise your head and rest your chin on the mat. Spend at least 30 seconds here.

4) Balasana

Can there be a better yoga asana than the child's pose for comfort and nourishment? This super-relaxing asana can allow you to root into the ground and feel safe and secure.

Instructions:

Kneel on a yoga mat with your legs together, and slowly return to your heels.

Extend your torso, and bend forward from the hips, allowing your chest to rest on your thighs and forehead to rest on the ground in front of you.

Allow your shoulders to curl around, and place your hands, palms up, close to your feet.

Maintain this position for 5-6 breaths.

5) Janu Sirsasana

This yoga asana is meant to release the hamstrings. Hamstrings generally accumulate a lot of muscle tension; relieving that can make you feel more flexible, relaxed and at ease.

Instructions:

Sit down with your legs straight out in front of you. Bring the bottom of your right foot to your left inner thigh by bending your right knee.

Inhale and sit tall, as if elevating your chest away from your hips, then exhaling and turning slightly to the left, allowing your chest to fall into your thigh.

Arms should be relaxed either side of your left leg.

Stop falling forward, and relax into whatever position you're in when your upper back begins to round.

Allow your neck and head to dangle freely, allowing your right shoulder to relax.

Stay for at least 30 seconds. Lift your chest slowly, and switch to the opposite side.

Takeaway

If you have little to no time and simply need to relax and reconnect with yourself, use the aforementioned yoga asanas that require no prior stretching or preparation.

