5 Best Yoga Asanas for Ulcerative Colitis

If you have Ulcerative Colitis and are experiencing stress, it's crucial to find coping mechanisms. One method that could be helpful is yoga.

Yoga is a mind-body exercise that incorporates physical poses, breathing exercises, and meditation.

While ulcerative colitis cannot be cured by yoga alone, integrating yoga into your regimen may improve your health. It's crucial to adhere to your doctor's prescribed treatment course for UC.

Best Yoga to Practice for Ulcerative Colitis

Inflammation of the lining of the large intestine, the rectum, or both can result in ulcerative colitis. The lining of your colon develops sores known as ulcers as a result. Your intestine empties itself more regularly and moves its contents more quickly as a result of inflammation.

The quality of life for people who live with chronic illnesses may be improved by practicing yoga, according to some research.

Here’s a list of some of the best yoga practices for ulcerative colitis:

1) Bridge pose

It also soothes the brain while enhancing digestion and metabolism. Additionally, it provides immediate relief from back discomfort and back pain.

Instructions to follow:

Fold your legs so they are hip-width apart while you lie on your back.

Put your feet firmly on the floor, take a deep breath, and elevate your hips.

To raise the chest, squeeze the shoulders and arms together.

Take a deep breath in and hold it for 5-8 seconds.

Exhale and put yourself back in your starting place.

2) Wind relieving pose

The digestive system is strengthened by this position. It aids in enhancing the digestive system's internal organs' performance.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your feet a few inches apart.

Maintain your arms at your side.

As you take a breath, raise your knees up to your chest.

Your thighs should bend toward your stomach.

Maintain this posture.

Count to 10-15 breaths while in this position.

Repeat 8-10 times.

3) Happy baby pose

The inner thighs are the focus of this hip-opener, which also relieves stress, which can lead to or exacerbate digestive issues.

Instructions to follow:

Maintain a neutral spine when you lie flat on your back.

Maintaining a flat back and bend your knees to a 90-degree angle, slowly raise them up to your chest.

Your soles should be parallel to the ceiling while you flex and grip the outside borders of your feet. Grasp your ankles or shins if you can't get to your feet.

your knees out to the side and extend your legs.

Take ten slow, deep breaths while maintaining this posture.

4) Seated spinal twist

By shifting your torso from side to side, the seated spinal twist, often known as the "simple twist position," can support breath flow and reduce bloating.

Instructions to follow:

Keep your legs straight out in front of you while you sit erect.

Put your left knee flat on the floor outside of your right thigh by bending it, crossing it over your right leg, and doing the splits.

Bring your right knee to your left buttock while shifting your weight to the right.

Make a left-facing torso turn. Along with placing your left palm on the ground behind you, position your right elbow outside of your left knee.

Take three to five deep breaths while extending your left shoulder over your head.

5) Cat cow pose

The Cat-Cow Pose both aids in easing bodily stress and promotes intestinal cleansing. This is a straightforward vinyasa pose because each movement is performed while inhaling or exhaling.

Here’s how to do it:

Start on your hands and knees with your back straight and your abs tight. Let your tummy soften as you inhale, arch your back, and lift your head and tailbone. The section of land is known as Cow.

When you exhale, curve your spine to the ceiling, draw your abdominals in into your spine, tuck your tailbone in, and bring your chin to your chest. This part is known as a cat.

Continue moving from Cat to Cow back and forth for about a minute while taking calm breaths to avoid rushing each motion.

Conclusion

Yoga can aid in ulcerative colitis symptom relief in the intestines and colon, as well as in strengthening and toning the abdomen, which will eventually make the bowel more resilient.

