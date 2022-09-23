5 Best Yoga Exercises to Ease Tight Hips and Sore Muscles

If you're sitting for too long, you may be suffering from tight hips without even realizing it. Prolonged sitting, along with the stress of daily life, is harming our health and may even shorten our lives. In fact, in a study, the American College of Sports Medicine discovered a link between sitting duration and mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and other causes, thereby establishing how much a general lack of movement is harming us.

The question that consequently arises is, what do we do when we have to work at a desk or sit for hours on a plane? The solution is rather simple. You have to move your body! Physical activity can help counteract the negative effects of sitting by increasing blood flow and oxygen to your joints, muscles, and organs.

What are Tight Hips and How to Prevent Them?

While it is natural to feel stress in the back and shoulders after a long period of sitting, our hips also store a lot of tension. Our hips are made up of a complicated network of muscles that, among other things, connect the femur to the hip joint and stabilize the pelvis. The hip is supported in its movements by 21 muscles that cross it.

These five yoga exercises will relieve tension and stress from your hips and help you function better:

Yoga Exercises to Ease Tight Hips

1) Baddha Konasana

This excellent yoga pose is recommended by a lot of people. It helps open up tight hips, relieves tension, and can make you feel calm and relaxed. Anyone can do this beginner's posture, but you can push yourself further for a deeper stretch.

To do this yoga pose:

Sit on the ground, put your feet together, and keep your back straight.

Wrap your first two fingers over your big toe, and gently press your knees to the floor with your elbows.

Keep your spine straight as you fold forward over your feet.

Without overworking yourself, simply go to where you feel a stretch and take a deep breath.

If you feel you can go further, bend from your hips and try to touch your nose to your feet while maintaining a straight back.

2) Supta Kapotasana

Since the standard pigeon pose can be too severe for people with tight hips, executing it on your back will provide a gentler stretch.

To do this yoga pose:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent.

To engage your muscles, place your right ankle on top of your left knee while maintaining your foot flexed.

Pull your legs against your chest until you feel a stretch across your left thigh.

Breathe deeply into any tension.

Repeat on the opposite side, and hold for roughly 10 breaths on each side.

3) Anjaneyasana

It's easy to see why this straightforward posture serves as the core of the hatha yoga sun salutation. It is particularly effective at increasing hip flexor length and flexibility. The psoas muscle, which connects the lumbar spine to the femur bone, is specifically targeted in this pose.

To do this pose:

Assume a plank-like position on the floor, your body is balanced on your hands and toes.

Take a stride forward with your right foot between your palms.

Lower your left knee to the floor and glide your foot back until your left hip stretches.

Make sure your front knee is directly over your ankle.

Raise both arms, take a deep breath, and lean back, rising your hips and ribcage.

Return to a standard lunge and repeat five times more while exhaling and holding your breath.

4) Malasana

This is one of the best poses to open up tight hips while simultaneously stretching the ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It improves posture and also strengthens the core.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin on the mat with your feet hip-width apart.

Your toes should be turned outward slightly.

Bend your knees to drop your body into a deep squat.

Your torso should be positioned between your thighs.

Insert your elbows or upper arms between your thighs.

Place your palms together and your elbows slightly behind your knees along the inside of your thighs as you bow in prayer.

Bring your hands to your chest, and keep your spine straight and your shoulders relaxed.

After 30 seconds, bring your hands to the floor, and gradually unroll into a standing posture to release.

5) Ananda Balasana

One of the best stretches to release tight hips, Ananda Balasana also stretches and relaxes your groin and hamstrings. It improves overall balance and stamina, as well as blood circulation and muscle tone around the hip. This pose also helps to relax the mind and body.

Check out how to do this yoga asana:

Lie flat on your back on the ground or a yoga mat.

Raise both of your legs and pull your knees up to your chest.

Try holding both thumb fingers of your feet, one with each hand. Wrap your hands around the outside of your feet if this is too difficult.

Stretch your legs and arms slowly upwards. Go as far as you can in comfort.

Squeeze your tailbone and sacrum to the floor while pulling your arms back and down.

Breathe regularly and try to hold the stance for one minute or as long as possible.

Return to Savasana and do this five more times.

Takeaway

Tight hips can cause discomfort elsewhere in the body as this is a complete muscle area where everything functions together. A tight psoas muscle, for example, might cause pain in the thigh or lower back. Focusing on opening those tight hips, on the other hand, can reduce symptoms and leave you with a spring in your step. These five exercises will help you do this.

