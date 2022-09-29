5 Best Yoga Poses for 2 People

Yoga is a fabulous way to stay healthy and fit, but finding the time to practice it can be difficult.

Fortunately, you don't have to make it all about you — yoga is also good with some company. While finding a partner who's willing to do yoga with you can be tough, here are a few poses that are perfect for two people doing it at the same time.

Twisting Chair Pose and Four Other Yoga Poses For Two People

Here's a look at five such poses:

1) Seated Straddle (Upavistha Konasana)

This pose is a great one for two people to practice together, as it requires very little physical effort and can be done in almost any position.

If you have trouble getting into this pose by yourself, consider trying it with a friend who can help guide your feet back to the floor if need be. That way, they can give you just enough support without taking away from the experience.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Sit down on a yoga mat.

Bring your legs out to the front, and get into a split position.

Hold your partner's hands with yours, and pull them towards you to increase the stretch, while they do the same.

2) Double Pigeon (Agnistambhasana)

This low intensity, hip-opening pose can be performed with a partner. It's a simple, easy-to-follow pose that doesn't require too much flexibility or skill, making it beginner-friendly.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Sit on the floor with your legs bent and one foot placed behind the other.

The top leg should be bent at 90 degrees and positioned such that it's parallel to the floor.

Your hands should be placed behind you, resting on either side of the hips or underneath them so that they're cradling the sacrum.

Press into your heels while exhaling deeply through both nostrils to release tension from the hips, lower back, and abdomen.

Hold for five breaths before switching sides with your partner.

3) Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana)

The bound angle pose (Baddha Konasana) is a simple and effective way to open the hips, stretch the lower back, and increase flexibility in the spine.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Start by sitting cross-legged with your knees resting on your shoulders.

If that's too difficult, use blocks or blankets to support your bottom and keep you from rounding forward when trying to keep it straight.

This pose has many variations depending on how much flexibility you have in your hamstrings or lower back. Try experimenting with different amounts of knee bend till you find one that works best for you.

#4 Twisting Chair Pose

The twisting chair pose is another great one for two people to do together. You can do it by supporting yourself with your partner.

To do this pose:

Both of you should sit on your heels, with your knees wide apart and feet flexed.

The person on the right should lower their left knee towards their right elbow while keeping their right leg straight. Twist at the waist to face outwards from the other person.

The person on the left should do exactly the same thing from their perspective: lowering their right knee towards their left elbow and twisting at the waist to face outwards from the other person.

#5 Standing Pigeon

The standing pigeon is an excellent yoga pose to try with a partner, as it helps improve balance and core strength, while also releasing tension in the hips.

To do this pose, follow these steps. To do it with a partner, use them as support while they do the same, instead of using a stationary wall or chair.

This pose can be done as a single-person exercise by standing with both feet together, rotating the right foot outwards at a 45-degree angle and bending into it as you would when sitting on the floor.

Place the left foot back behind, and stand up straight again. Repeat this motion five times, and switch sides.

Takeaway

Yoga is a great way to bond with friends and do a group activity while also burning some calories and working on the mind and body.

It’s also a fun way to get in shape and relax at the same time. The aforementioned yoga poses are perfect for people looking to connect in new ways, or just have some fun.

