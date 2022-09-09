5 Beginner Yoga Exercises That Work Wonders on Your Body

There are several reasons to add yoga exercises to your workout routine. From improving muscle strength, balance, and flexibility to reducing stress and managing weight, yoga works wonders for physical and mental health.

As a beginner, it's usual to feel intimated by the various asanas or poses, but yoga doesn’t have to be challenging. As a newbie, you can start with some easy and basic poses and gradually work your way up to more advanced ones.

Whether you want to learn a few asanas to improve your flexibility, reduce weight, or improve your overall health and well-being, here are a few beginner-friendly yoga exercises that can get you started.

Beginner-friendly Yoga Exercises

Here’s a look at five of the best beginner poses to start your yoga practice:

1) Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Easy pose is a great asana for beginners that helps enhance back flexibility and also relieves stress and anxiety. It's a simple pose that offers deep relaxation and helps you feel the external rotation of your legs.

Method:

Sit straight on a mat with your legs crossed on one another and hands placed on your knees.

Keep your back as straight as possible, and try to push your sit bones down to the floor.

For deeper relaxation, close your eyes, and breathe deeply.

2) Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain pose helps prevent imbalance in the shoulders and is great for improving posture.

Method:

Stand straight and still. Keep your chest broad and open with your hands on your sides and feet pressed firmly on the floor.

Press into all the corners of your feet, and feel how this movement engages and activates your entire leg muscles.

Take deep breaths, and roll your shoulders back and down. Keep your neck straight throughout the exercise.

Close your eyes, and take deep breaths.

3) Tree Pose (Vrkasana)

The tree pose helps stretch the entire body, from the heels to the fingers, and also improves balance and coordination.

Method:

Start by standing tall for this pose. Keep your hands together in the prayer position, and bring them over your head.

Balance on your left leg, and bend your right knee out to the right side. Press your right foot to the inner thigh of your left leg, and maintain this position.

Hold the posture for a few seconds, and slowly lower your leg.

Switch legs before repeating the pose.

4) Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This yoga pose is great for flexibility. It relaxes the nervous system, sculpts the arms and legs, strengthens the spine, and improves shoulder mobility.

Method:

Start the pose by putting your hands on the floor in front of you with your palms down and your knees placed on the floor directly under your hips. Make sure your hands are in front of your shoulders.

Take a deep breath, and lift your knees off the floor and raise your hips towards the ceiling. Stretch your heels towards the floor, and push your thighs back.

Keep your head between your upper arms, and make sure it's straight.

Hold this pose for a few breaths, and relax.

5) Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Legs up the wall is a great exercise for beginners that helps reduce stress and anxiety and allows your body and mind to relax. It's a very beneficial restorative pose.

Method:

Lie on a mat with your hips up against a wall.

Keep your legs straight up the wall, and make sure your body is in a L shape with your upper body perpendicular to the wall and flat on the floor.

If the position is uncomfortable, keep a rolled-up towel or blanket under your lower back for support.

Keep your elbows on your side ,and flex your toes to feel a gentle stretch in your legs.

Hold this pose for as long as you can, and breathe deeply.

Bottom Line

You can start your yoga practice with as little as 15 minutes a day to experience great benefits. As a beginner, it's always best to work under a certified yoga practitioner to ensure you're doing each asana correctly and track your progress.

