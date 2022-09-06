How Yoga Can Increase Your Brain Power? 6 Best Yoga Exercises to Try

The brain is the most important and sensitive organ in the body, and like any other part of the body, it also needs proper attention to function effectively. While there are several ways to improve concentration and memory, yoga is one of the safest and most effective ways to boost brain power.

Practicing yoga exercises regularly helps ward off symptoms and conditions that degenerate the brain, leading to psychiatric problems. Yoga is a healthy and easy way to uplift the mind and keep it running and functioning well.

In this article, we have compiled a list of some of the best yoga exercises to improve your concentration, focus, and brain strength.

Yoga Exercises to Increase Brain Power

Here’s a look at the six best asanas to improve brain power:

1) Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

One of the best poses to enhance concentration, Paschimottanasana improves memory and relaxes the mind. This pose strengthens brain functioning, stretches the spine, and calms the mind by eliminating negative feelings and helps relieve anxiety and stress.

To do it:

Start by sitting on a mat with your legs extended in front of you and hands alongside your body. The spine should be straight, and feet should be together.

Lift both arms and bend from your hips forward till the chest reaches the thighs, and the head touches the knees. Try to touch your toes if you can for a deeper stretch. Hold on to this position for a few minutes before returning to the starting position.

2) Lotus Pose (Padmasana)

The lotus pose is an easy posture that relaxes the mind and alleviates muscle tension. It helps improve brain functioning and makes you more focused.

To do it:

Sit on a mat with your spine tall and legs extended straight in front. Bend your right knee, and position your right toe on your left thigh. Bend your left knee, and place your left toe on your right thigh.

Make sure the soles of your feet are facing up. Position your palms on your knees facing up and close your eyes. Take a few deep breaths, and relax your mind. Maintain this posture for a few minutes, and release.

3) Plow Pose (Halasana)

The plow pose is an excellent asana for the nervous system that helps reduce anxiety and calms the mind.

To do it:

Lie down on the floor on a mat, with your hands on the side and feet together. Lift your legs at a 90-degree angle, and bend your elbows with your palms positioned under your waist.

Maintaining this position, lift your legs further, and try to reach them over your head at a 180-degree angle till the toes touch the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds, and slowly come out of the pose.

4) Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

The standing forward bend pose strengthens the nervous system, improves memory, regulates blood flow to the brain, and enhances brain power.

To do it:

Start this asana by standing straight with your hands on your side and both feet together at shoulder-width distance. Lifting your hands, bend forward at your hips, and place your palms under your feet if you can.

If you're unable to do so, simply hold your ankle. Hold this posture for a few minutes, and take a few deep breaths.

5) Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

The shoulder stand pose is considered the mother of all asanas. It improves concentration, engages all the chakras, and is one of the most therapeutic asanas.

To do it:

Lie down comfortably on the floor with your hands on the sides and feet together. Raise your feet to a 90-degree angle, and bend your elbows with your palms under your hips or waist.

Lift your waist, and take your legs as far as you can while ensuring the body and legs are in a straight line. Hold the position for a few seconds, and release slowly.

6) Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhanasana)

The bridge pose helps improve blood circulation to the brain, calms the nervous system, eases tight muscles, and reduces stress and depression.

To do it:

Start this exercise by lying down on your back with your knees bent and feet and legs parallel to each other.

Make sure to keep your feet hip-distance apart. Move your feet closer to your hips, and press down through both feet to raise your hips as high as you can.

Grab your hands under your back, and widen your collarbones to get on top of your shoulders. Roll your thighs inward, and press down through your heels to raise the back of your thighs and hips even higher. To come out of the pose, release your hands, and slowly lower your body to the floor.

Bottom Line

When practicing the aforementioned yoga poses, make sure your posture is correct to prevent strains and injuries. If you are unsure about your posture, it's best to seek guidance from a certified yoga practitioner.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav