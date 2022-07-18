How to Do Cobbler’s Pose (Baddha Konasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Baddha Konasana or the Bound Angle pose is a fundamental asana for beginners. It's a nice stretch that virtually anyone can perform, even if they need the help of a blanket or towel.

This pose is the go-to one for stretching the inner thigh muscles and expanding the hips. This seemingly basic stance also improves your core strength and posture.

This Asana, also known as Cobbler's Pose, works with your back muscles as you lengthen and stretch your spine. A solid, secure core is also essential for this position. When you sit on the floor in Baddha Konasana, your core strives to prevent you from curving your back and lowering your chest.

Why Should You Do Baddha Konasana?

Bound Angle Pose will aid in recovery after running or other strenuous activity. It also extends to your groin, inside thigh muscles (adductors) and the front of your thighs (quadriceps).

Infants and young children frequently sit in this position on the floor. Adults tend to abandon thix pose and spend more time sitting with their legs together. Postural issues, such as back pain, may result from that.

The Baddha Konasana stretches the hips and inner thighs, which can begin to reverse the consequences of sitting at a desk or in a car for too long. It can also help you prepare for other seated contemplative positions that demand hip and groin flexibility.

Baddha Konasana: Technique & Correct Form

Here's how you perform this pose correctly:

Straighten your legs out in front of you while sitting on the floor.

If your hips are stiff, use a block or a blanket to elevate your pelvis.

Bend your knees, and pull your feet as close to your pelvis as possible so that the soles of your feet are touching.

Reduce your knees to the floor, and bring your feet together.

With your index, middle and thumb fingers, grasp each foot's great toes.

As you lower your body towards the ground, lengthen the front of the torso to the sternum.

The goal of this position is to have your knees on the floor, your head in front of your feet and a flat torso over your legs.

There's no requirement for that to happen immediately; you'll experience benefits at each level of this stance.

As you fold forward in this position, lead with your heart till you reach the limit of your flexibility, then round your back, and lower your head.

Never forcibly bend your knees. Instead, release the thighbones' heads towards the floor.

If this motion is in the lead, knees will follow.

Remain in the Baddha Konasana for one to five minutes, or at least 20 breaths, breathing continuously in and out through the nose, and release the pose gently.

Tips for Beginners

Keep in mind that everyone has inherent limitations. Your skeletal structure and muscular development may prohibit you from being able to fully extend your knees to the floor. Nevertheless, the Baddha Konasana can help you stretch your inner thighs and increase back strength.

If your hips are tight, lift your seat by sitting on a couple of folded blankets. You'll be astonished at how much more comfortably this method allows you to sit up straighter.

Don't try to force your knees to the floor; instead gently push them, and try to practice the asana regularly. That'll help in opening up your lower body, and gradually you may be able to bring your knees to the floor.

Preparatory poses

Supta Padangusthasana I (Reclining Hand-to-Big Toe Pose)

Upavistha Konasana (Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend)

Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose).

Counter Poses

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Garudasana (Eagle Pose)

Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend).

Benefits of Baddha Konasana

Check out these health benefits of the Baddha Konasana:

Increases strength and flexibility in the inner thighs, groin and knees

Prepares the hips and groin area for seated meditative postures that demand greater flexibility in these areas

Soothes menstruation pain and gastrointestinal symptoms

Stimulates the abdominal organs, perhaps enhancing the health of the ovaries, prostate gland, kidneys and bladder

According to classic yoga teachings, this posture alleviates weariness

Opens the lower back and alleviates sciatica

In a metaphysical sense, it opens up the groin area, reducing sexual inhibitions and guilt.

If you want a deeper stretch, try leaning forward at your hips while maintaining a long spine. Gently bend as far as you can. You may keep your hands on your legs for support.

Common Mistakes

Avoid these common mistakes to get the most out of Baddha Konasana:

Do not push or attempt to force your knees down with your hands. Simply leave your knees in their lowest natural position if they cannot reach the floor.

Try to separate the thighbones' heads. It's conceivable that, with practice, you'll develop the flexibility to go to the floor without assistance. Avoid hunching your back and shoulders. You should have a long torso with relaxed shoulders.

