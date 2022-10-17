5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Improve Hip Mobility

Your body's overall balance, health, and flexibility can be improved with hip mobility, which can protect you from injury. It also preserves your core strength. Fortunately, you can keep your hip mobility in good condition for years by engaging in a variety of easy, at-home stretches and conditioning workouts.

Hip mobility yoga poses can be incorporated into your daily routine. They can be performed by almost everyone, but individual demands will vary.

You can regularly engage in mobility stretches and yoga to achieve the entire range of motion exhibited by the most highly mobile individuals.

Best Yoga Poses for Hip Mobility

In their broadest sense, mobility exercises help people become more flexible and strengthen their muscles and joints. They enhance their ability to perform a wide range of movements and joint movements in particular.

Here are some of the best yoga poses to improve hip mobility.

1. High Crescent Lunge

Some might call this a crescent lunge whereas others could just prefer a high lunge. It can also refer to a similar stance in which the hands are placed on the mat on each side of the front leg.

How should you do it?

Begin in a staggered stance, your feet nearly mat-length apart, by taking a large stride forward with your left foot.

While maintaining a straight back leg and heel off the ground, bend your front knee. Your front leg should be bent so that your thigh is parallel to the ground.

Orient your hips squarely in front of you.

In addition to pressing into the mat and feeling the stretch in your hips, extend your arms toward the roof on either side of your head.

Repeat on the opposite side after holding for at least five breaths.

2. Butterfly Stretch

Suitable for all skill levels, the butterfly stretch is an excellent yoga pose to improve hip mobility.

How should you do it?

Begin the exercise by sitting on the floor with your back straight.

The soles of your feet should be touched when you flex both knees.

You can either remain in this position or fold bringing your chest over your legs while you hinge at the hips.

As your hips grow more flexible, you can also extend your hands long.

3. Half Pigeon Pose

The half pigeon pose is one of the best yoga poses that improves hip mobility.

How should you do it?

Open your left leg wide in the downward-facing dog, then bring it close to your body and rest it in front of you with your shin parallel to the top of the mat.

Straighten your right leg and extend it behind you. Place your feet flat on the ground.

Maintain a flexed left foot. As much as you can, maintain your right hip pressed against the mat. Your left foot should be a little bit closer to your torso if it rises off the ground.

For three breaths, keep your head up. After that, lie down and take five or more breaths while resting your head on the ground.

4. Garland Pose

The garland pose stretches the inner thigh muscles and aids in improving your hip mobility.

How should you do it?

Sit down and spread your feet wider than shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed outward. Your torso ought to be straight.

Put your elbows out to the sides and your hands in front of your chest in a prayer position.

Pressing your knees open with your elbows.

Maintain for at least five breaths.

5. Happy Baby Pose

The happy baby pose helps to relieve stress as well as improve hip mobility.

How should you do it?

Lie face-up on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat.

Grab the outside edges of your feet with your hands as you raise your feet off the ground.

Allow your knees to sag toward the floor on each side of your torso as you gently draw your feet into your chest. Maintain a flat back on the ground.

Hold for a minimum of five breaths.

Wrapping Up

Hip mobility exercises are beneficial for everyone, and the majority of workout conditioning regimens are built on strict mobility practice. For athletes, though, mobility exercises take on a higher level of significance. Athletes are frequently more susceptible to physical injuries due to poor mobility due to the frequency of their physical exertions.

Exercises designed to improve mobility must target both joint flexibility and muscular strength. In order to avoid accidents and maintain physical safety while participating in other, more strenuous physical activities, hip mobility in particular might be quite important.

