5 Best Yoga Poses & Exercises to Reduce Lower Abdomen Fat

The lower abs are a much-neglected area when it comes to yoga. Because the lower abs do not form a single muscle group, this area of your midsection is generally more difficult to target than others.

Lower abs are essentially the bottom of your rectus abdominis or your six-pack muscles, and they work in conjunction with other abdominal muscles—the internal and external obliques, as well as the transverse abdominis. Hence, in order to reduce fat from your lower abdomen area, you will need to work all 4 of these muscles.

Fortunately, you don't have to do 1,000 leg lifts and countless crunches to work out your lower abs! Read on to find out more!

Knee-to-Nose Asana and 4 Other Yoga Exercises to Reduce Lower Abdomen Fat

Tension is the key to making your muscles stronger and more toned. Many single-leg yoga poses and twists use all of the lower abdominal muscles because their main job is to keep your torso straight or to keep you from leaning too far to one side when you're trying to balance.

When you do the poses below, you may feel a burn, but the most important thing is that you feel engaged.

1) Vrikshasana

This yoga pose engages both the oblique and transverse abdominis muscles to keep you balanced as you sway. This asana improves digestion as well as reduce the fat deposited in the belly & waist

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Stand upright in Tadasana.

Bend your right knee and place your right foot high on your left inner thigh.

Press your foot and your thigh together so that you are able to stand on one leg properly.

Now raise your arms in a wide circle above your head, and bring them to meet together at the top of your head in Anjali Mudra.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths.

2) Ardha Chandrasana

This is another single-leg balancing pose that requires full core engagement to keep your body steady. It not only helps reduce lower abdomen fat but also activates your core muscles and improves your metabolism.

To do this yoga pose:

With your left hand resting on the left hip, come into Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose) on your right side.

Take a deep breath in, flex your right knee, and advance your left foot 6 to 12 inches along the floor.

At the same time, extend your right hand forward at least 12 inches past the right foot's little toe.

When you exhale, straighten your right leg, pressing your right hand and heel firmly into the floor.

At the same time, elevate your left leg so that it is parallel to the floor, or slightly above parallel.

To maintain the strength of the lifted leg, actively extend through the left heel.

Spend 30 to 60 seconds in this position.

Return to Trikonasana after bringing the elevated leg to the floor with an exhalation. Change sides.

3) Virabhadrasana III

Warrior III employs the transversus abdominis to stabilize the torso and spine, while the obliques are used to place the hips over the standing leg. If you are serious about torching fat in the lower abdomen region, then this yoga asana is an ideal one.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by lunging forward with your right foot, knee bent at a 90-degree angle over your foot, and back leg extended. Your hands should be at your hips.

To put weight on your right (forward) foot, lean forward. As you raise your left foot about a foot off the ground, keep your left (rear) knee bent.

As you continue to bring your torso toward a parallel position with the floor, straighten your right leg.

To balance out your left leg raising and extending straight back, move your body forward until it is parallel to the floor.

Flex the left (upper) foot while maintaining a downward facing toe position. Actively contract the left leg's muscles.

Retrace your steps to Warrior I, bending your right leg.

Repeat the pose with your other side.

4) Knee-to-Nose Asana

This is an excellent pose for engaging your transverse abdominis and lower abdominal obliques. It is frequently used as a transition exercise into Three-Legged Downward Dog Pose.

To do this yoga pose:

Lift your right leg up high behind you while still in downward-facing dog pose.

Bend your knee and slide it under your chest as you exhale, putting it as close to your nose as is comfortable. Round your spine.

Instead of turning your neck and looking down, concentrate more on crunching your leg forward.

Hold for between 30 and 60 seconds.

Extend your right leg back and straight on an inhale, then return to Down Dog.

5) Full Boat Pose

Boat Pose already engages your entire core (including the lower abdomen area) to keep you balanced, so adding a twist requires intense focus to stay upright. You can't force yourself through this one; maintaining the posture requires awareness of your breath.

To do this yoga pose:

Legs straight in front of you, sit down on the floor.

Strengthen your arms while placing your hands on the floor a little behind your hips with your fingers pointed down toward your feet.

Lean back a bit and lift through the top of the sternum.

Continue to stretch the front of your torso while being mindful not to round your back.

Sit with your two sitting bones and tailbone as a "tripod."

Lift your feet off the ground while exhaling, bending your knees so that your thighs are angled at a 45- to 50-degree angle to the floor.

Slowly straighten your knees if you can, lifting the tips of your toes just over the your eyes' level.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Conclusion

Performing these five yoga poses regularly will help you reduce fat in your lower abdomen area. If you combine your yoga workout with a calorie-deficit healthy diet, then you will see results sooner.

Poll : 0 votes