Best Cool-down Exercises to Do after Your HIIT Workout

Many who exercise skip cool-down exercises after a good HIIT workout. After all, the muscles have worked intensely, and you’ve also burned a lot of calories. However, a cool-down session is quite essential for the overall health of the body, particularly for the recovery of the muscles and joints.

Cool-down exercises slow down the heart rate and bring the blood pressure to normal after the peaking during the workout, reduce body temperature, and eliminate lactic acid from the muscles. These exercises also prevent the discomfort that occurs from blood pooling after exercise and give the muscles the relaxation and time to recover, which they deserve.

So, whether it’s a home workout session or a full fledged HIIT workout, remember that a cool-down is non-negotiable. We’ve compiled some of the best cool-down exercises you must add to your post-HIIT session.

Cool-Down Exercises to do After a HIIT Workout

Cool-down exercises should be kept simple. A quick and easy routine is all that you need for the recovery of your muscles after an intense workout. That said, here are a few of the best moves to add to your post-workout session.

1. Downward-Facing Dog

The downward-facing dog is a common yoga exercise that offers a gentle stretch to your spine, shoulders, and arms while strengthening your core and lengthening your leg muscles. Practicing this exercise as a cool-down helps bring blood back to the brain and gives out a sense of relaxation throughout the body.

How should you do it?

Come to your knees and hands with your knees beneath your hips and wrists under your shoulders. Press through your hands and lift your hips as high as you can. Straighten your legs at the same time.

Sink down using your forearms and hands and allow your head to stay stable and safe. Move your shoulders back and engage your quads.

Rotate your thighs inward, press down your heels, and lift your butts. Maintain this position for a few seconds and relax.

2. Runner's Lunge

This is one of the best cool-down exercises to stretch and relax your lower body muscles, including glutes, hamstrings, piriformis, hip flexors, and calves.

How should you do it?

Begin standing and step your right foot forward to get into a lunge position. Bring your hands on the floor on the inside of your right foot and place your right hand on the inside of your right leg.

Now turn your right foot out to a few inches and slowly lean forward to gently stretch your left hip flexor.

Press your right leg away by using light pressure with your right hand. Push back and relax.

Switch sides and repeat the exercise.

3. Sumo Squat Stretch

The sumo squat stretch is an effective cool-down exercise to loosen the tight groin and thigh muscles.

How should you do it?

Stand tall with your feet wider than hip-width apart and position your hands together in the front. Turn your toes out to the sides.

Now slowly squat down going as deep as you can and then move your elbows toward your inner thighs.

Press your knees apart using your elbows and hold the position.

Stay in this position for 20 seconds and then come back up. Repeat if needed.

4. Single-Leg Hamstring Stretch (Seated)

Hamstring tightness after a HIIT workout is quite common. It can lead to lower back pain and affect your overall mobility as well. The hamstring stretch is one of the best cool-down exercises that promotes hamstring flexibility and helps stretch your glutes and groins as well.

How should you do it?

Begin seated. Bend one leg at the knee and place the sole against your opposite leg’s inner thigh. Place the other leg straight out.

Bring both arms over your head and slowly reach forward while stretching and lengthening your spine and bending at your waist.

Once you reach forward, try to hold your ankle and stay in the position for a few seconds.

Return to the start, switch legs and continue.

5. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

This is an easy cool-down exercise that stretches the larger muscles in your spine and lower back.

How should you do it?

Lie down on your back and keep your legs extended straight.

Bend one knee and then immediately pull it towards your chest. Hold the shin or thigh of that leg with your hands and stay in the posture for a few seconds.

Bring the leg back to the floor and then pull your opposite leg toward your chest.

Do a few reps and stretch gently.

Takeaway

The cool-down exercises we have given above can promote relaxation and prepare your body for activities for rest of the day. Remember that your muscle recovery can be improved by just giving 10 minutes to these useful exercises. Further, if you have a foam roller, you can use it for a good cool-down session to release tightness and tension in the muscles.

