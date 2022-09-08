5 Core Exercises LeBron James Swears By

NBA superstar LeBron James is a basketball great who holds a plethora of records.

James, who has had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has demonstrated time and again why he's regarded as one of the world's top athletes. He now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has posted a lot of exercises on social media, and he has employed his core and mental stability workouts throughout his career.

James, 37, is about to enter his 20th NBA season but has shown no signs of slowing down.

LeBron James' Core Exercises

LeBron James has a body any man would die for. Although it's tailored for shooting hoops, most gym rats would give anything to look like 'The King'.

James' abs workout focuses on exercising the core from a variety of angles and modifies traditional moves, like planks, to make them more challenging, making the abs work harder than ever.

For almost 20 years, James has been training with his fitness coach Mike Mancias. Here are five core exercises James includes in his routine:

1) Extended Plank

It's done as follows:

Take a push-up stance with your feet together, wrists stacked beneath your shoulders, and body straight from head to heels.

To assume the extended plank position, walk your hands out till they are in front of your shoulders.

To lock your body into place, contract your glutes, and support your core by bringing your belly button into your spine.

2) Pot-stirrer Plank

Here’s how to do it:

Sit on a stability ball in a forearm plank posture, keeping your feet slightly apart and torso straight from head to heels.

Avoid collapsing your shoulders and placing them over your forearm or wrist; instead, try to keep them over your elbows as much as you can.

Make six little circles to the right while keeping the abs and glutes engaged. Make an effort to only move your arms, limiting movement in the upper body.

Six small circles should be drawn to the left in the opposite direction.

3) V-up

LeBron James generally performs 10-12 reps of V-ups.

Here’s how to do it:

Your arms should be extended over your head and against the floor as you lie on your back with your legs straight.

Lift your arms and legs off the ground till your body forms a V shape while maintaining a neutral spine and strong core. Your arms might be extended straight ahead or upwards towards your feet.

After pausing, gradually return your arms and legs to the starting position.

Repeat, being careful not to use momentum as you begin each rep.

4) Knee Tuck

Here’s how to do it:

Put yourself in a push-up stance, with your feet together, core engaged, spine straight from head to heels, and hands aligned with the shoulders.

Make sure you maintain a fixed posture throughout by raising your right foot off the ground and bringing your right knee up towards your chest. With your toes, tap the floor.

After putting your right foot back in the starting position, quickly put your other leg through the motions to complete on rept..

Perform an equal number of reps on both legs as you continue to alternate between them.

5) Horizontal Row

Here’s how to do it:

Grab a barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width, with palms facing the body as you recline on your back.

Contract the muscles in the chest and upper legs.

Bring your shoulder blades together, and pull them towards the barbell.

Always lay the body down in a straight line, lowering it gradually and carefully. James performs three sets of 8–10 repetitions. You should look to do the same too.

Takeaway

LeBron James' athletic trainer and recovery specialist has created a performance plan that includes nutrition, latest recovery techniques, strength training, rehab, and preventative medicine.

The workout for James' abs that Mancias has designed is the exact opposite of what you may think. It involves no crunches or weights and nothing that seems to be too difficult.

Nevertheless, after completing this five-exercise circuit, you will understand why trying a fresh approach to ab training is essential.

