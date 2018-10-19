5 Core Strengthening Exercises To Tighten the Midsection

Planks are very effective for toning the midsection

The abdominal muscles act as a pivot and are crucial for coordinating a slew of muscles both in the upper body and the lower body. Therefore, it is quintessential to tone his vital region with a targeted training program. However, building the core and tightening the midsection could turn out to become a daunting task as it requires tremendous discipline and unrivalled commitment levels. One must train for months before witnessing any visible results.

Along with a highly-disciplined workout program, one must also take steps to have a healthy diet that is rich in protein and has minimal amounts of fat, which contributes to developing ‘love handles’ around the waistline. On the other hand, the presence of lean protein aids in muscle building and recovery.

Without further ado, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five core exercises that one should add to their workout program to develop a tight midsection.

#1 Plank

The plank is a wonderful isometric exercise that targets the entire core region with increased accuracy. Moreover, with its simple motion, the exercise could be performed by both beginners and casual trainers.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the floor in a prone position with your feet placed close to each other. Keep the arms on the side, parallel to the body.

Step 2: Raise your torso and place the arms beneath the chest such that the entire body is resting on the forearms and the toes. Ensure that the elbows are close to the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 3: Hold the position for 30 seconds and return to the starting position. Do not let the body sag towards the floor throughout the duration of the exercise.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform the exercise while wearing a weighted vest for added resistance and improved customizability.

