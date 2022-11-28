5 Easy Eye Yoga Exercises That Will Reduce Your Headaches

Eye yoga can comprise a variety of activities, from controlled eye-rolling to palming, and is often practiced by people who want to enhance their overall eye health. It comes as no surprise that this most recent trend is gaining more and more traction as we attempt to safeguard every area of our health in a world where we spend a lot of time staring at phones, laptops, and televisions.

We spend a lot of time using technology, therefore it's critical that we safeguard our vision. Whether you continue to work from home or are just fixated on the newest Netflix series, we use technology frequently.

All of this causes eye strain and prolonged screen time also causes headaches.

Eye yoga practitioners frequently seek to enhance their eyesight, cure dry eye symptoms, and lessen eye strain. There is some evidence to suggest that practicing eye yoga can improve eye focus and lessen the symptoms of eye strain.

Best Eye Yoga to Lessen Headaches

Fortunately, one of the best methods for reducing and even curing headaches is yoga. A consistent yoga routine and a few lifestyle changes can greatly improve your overall health.

Additionally, you can also check out effective home remedies for migraines.

Here’s a list of eye yoga exercises to include in your routine:

1) Eye Rolling

Eye rolling is one of the best eye yoga exercises to reduce eye strain. It helps in reducing headaches.

Instructions to follow:

Breathe deeply and sit up straight in your seat.

Letting your gaze drift upward, slowly raise your gaze to the ceiling.

Make sure you're looking completely to your right by rolling both of your eyes.

Roll your eyes in a downward gaze with both of them.

Look completely to your left with both of your eyes rolling.

Once more focus on the ceiling, take a deep breath, and then look straight ahead. Then change your direction and turn your eyes counter-clockwise after a few repetitions.

2) Focus change

By practicing focus-changing eye yoga, you can ease tension and pain when the muscles that assist your eye focus get sore.

Instructions to follow:

Focus on a finger that is positioned a few inches in front of your nose; as you gently pull the finger away, keep your attention on the target.

Look beyond the tip of your finger for anything far away when your arm is completely extended. After concentrating there for a while, return your attention to your finger.

Focus on the spot where your finger touches your nose as you bring it back up to your face. Next, fix your attention for several seconds on an item across the room.

3) Palming

A relaxing eye yoga practice that can also improve your concentration is palming. Performing various yogic eye motions is a fantastic way to unwind.

Instructions to follow:

Get your hands warm by rubbing them together.

Peek-a-boo style, cover your eyes with your hands.

Make sure your palms are around, not touching, your eyes. The tips of your palms should be on the area of your cheekbones, and your fingertips should be resting on your forehead.

Open your eyes and inhale deeply and slowly.

As you calm your thoughts and concentrate on the darkness of your palms, continue to breathe.

Breathe deeply and intently for many minutes.

4) Eye press exercise

A difficult or stressful day at work? Here is a little workout that will calm your eyes and reduce your tension.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a deep breath, relax your eyes, and sit upright.

Each eyelid should be lightly pressed with a finger for around 10 seconds.

After roughly two seconds of pressure release, apply a little pressure once more.

5) Eye massage

Eye strain and dryness are lessened by this eye yoga practice.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten your back and relax your shoulders.

Keep your eyes closed and tilt your head back a little.

Gently place your middle and index fingers on each eyelid.

The left finger should be moved clockwise, while the right finger should be moved counterclockwise.

Before altering the circular motion's direction, repeat 10 times.

Conclusion

These simple eye yoga exercises can be incorporated into your daily eye care practice to help relax your eye muscles after spending too much time in front of a screen. These eye exercises may be especially useful for calming your tired eyes after a long day at work.

