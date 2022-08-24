5 Easy No-Equipment Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Belly fat, if it remains unchecked, can lead to serious long-term health ailments and other adverse effects.

It also increases the risks associated with chronic diseases, such as high sugar level and blood pressure. That's why losing belly fat is important not only for physical aesthetics but also for good health. A high-fat percentage can be due to many factors, such as high stress levels, lack of physical activity, poor diet, and bad lifestyle choices.

However, people are often weary of creating a workout routine for their health and well-being due to reasons such as expensive gym membership, busy lifestyle, and laziness. That's why we have curated a list of easy exercises you can do without equipment to lose belly fat.

Easy Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Sit-up

Sit-ups are one of the most popular and widely used exercises to lose belly fat and gain shredded abdominal muscles. This exercise helps enhance the spinal flexibility, reducing lower back pain.

How to do it?

With bent knees and heels firmly planted on the floor, lie back with an elongated back on the ground. Position your arms in a crossed manner over your chest, with your right hand resting on your left shoulder.

With an engaged core, raise your back off the ground, and bring your chest as close to your knees as you can. With control, lower your body back to its initial position. Repeat.

2) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats tone the core region, which helps you get a trimmed waistline, along with effectively working on the inner thigh muscles, which are often neglected.

How to do it?

Start in an elongated standing position, with your feet apart wider than shoulder-width distance and angled at 45 degrees.

Descend into the 90-degree squatting position by bending your knees and hinging down at the hips while bringing your hands towards one another under your chin. Come back to the center position before repeating.

3) Jackknife Crunch

Jackknife crunches are one of the underrated and easy exercises you can do to lose belly fat along with toning the lower body. This exercise helps in building significant strength in the legs and effectively targets the core muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by positioning your hip bones on the ground with both feet positioned together in front of you. Place both arms behind your back, with palms angled towards the ground, and lift your legs off the floor.

Extend your legs in the front with tightened abs before bringing both knees together towards the chest by bending them. Straighten your knees to return to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Burpee

Burpees are a full body workout that helps in torching fat throughout the body along with burning a decent amount of calories. This exercise also maximizes the toning and strengthening of the muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a straight standing position with an erect back and both feet together. Bring your body to a squat position by hinging at your hips and touching your palms on the ground.

Kick both feet back and together so that you are in a high plank position. Make sure your back stays elongated, and core is engaged throughout the movement. Complete one rep of the push-up before immediately bringing your feet to the squatting position. Propel your body into the air to bring yourself back to the standing position.

5) Windshield Wiper

The windshield wiper is another decent exercise that helps in burning belly fat and tightening the midsection. Regularly performing this exercise can also help you get a shredded look in the core region.

How to do it?

Lie down on the ground face up and arms beside your body with palms pressed onto the ground. Make sure your spine maintains a neutral position, and chin is tucked in throughout the movement.

Raise your legs together at hip level so that they're angled in a perpendicular position to the floor. With control, bring your legs towards the right side, and stop just before the legs are about to touch the floor. Bring them towards the left side. Swap sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are quite easy and versatile and can be efficiently incorporated into your workout routine. They provide numerous benefits, such as losing belly fat, toning, strengthening muscles, burning calories, enhancing flexibility, and more.

These exercises are extremely versatile and time-efficient. So, if your fitness goal is to get slim, you should consider including the aforementioned exercises in your routine.

