Pull-up bar exercises to aid in improving the core strength

Traditionally, abs were targeted using exercises that employed body weight as the primary resistance. However, these exercises had limited options in customizability as they had very little scope to induce variable resistance.

However, that has changed in the last couple of decades. The rapid advancement of the health and fitness industry has brought in much-required innovation and has given the users a host of options to improve their overall workout experience.

This reform in the health and fitness industry has also introduced some very handy machines that should help you in building your core strength with higher degrees of precision. Along with that, these machines provide enhanced levels of protection to the back and the neck and thereby, reduce the risk of an injury.

Most of the machines are easy to use. However, care should be taken that one does not strain the muscles to an extreme limit as it could lead to a serious injury.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five easy-to-use ab machines that you could use to build a perfectly sculpted abdomen.

#1 Adjustable Sit-up Bench

The adjustable sit-up bench offers loads of features and is quite handy to use as well. Working with a sit-up bench requires no previous experience, and one could get started right away without any additional fitness equipment.

The sit-up bench targets the core section by suspending the upper body at a height that is lower than the hips. This causes additional load on the abdomen region compared to the regular crunches performed on a flat floor.

Addition of free weights in your fitness routine while working on a sit-up bench increases the efficiency of the ab workout drastically. The ability of the bench to adjust the inclination (declination) angle brings in much required variable resistance for improved customizability.

The ergonomic design of the unit aids in avoiding back injury. Moreover, with a compact and a foldable design, the sit-up bench is ideal for home use.

