Tom Brady is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL (National Football League). The 45-year-old footballer holds nearly every primary quarterback record, including touchdown passes, passing yards, games started and completions. He is considered the NFL leader in quarterback regular season wins, career quarterback wins, Super Bowl MVP awards and quarterback playoff wins. Additionally, Brady is also the only Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises.

At 45 years old, Tom Brady’s sports career is still progressing strongly. And what’s best about Brady’s continued success is that he is quite transparent about his performance and fitness routine as well.

In 2015, Brady started the TB12 Foundation, which is basically a whole-food diet plan developed by the player himself. The plan helps athletes develop strength and prevent injuries, and also extends their field and court time in a safe, efficient, and healthy way. To assist people in reaching their fitness goals, TB12 also released a list of certain eating habits that Tom Brady swears by.

Tom Brady’s go-to eating habits

Read on to learn more about the NFL star’s eating habits.

1. Brady’s 80% diet consists of vegetables

People assume that Tom Brady is a vegan, however, this isn’t true. The player eats meat occasionally but mostly prefers a plant-based diet. He believes in balance and makes it a point to follow a balanced diet comprising vegetables, meat, etc. TB12 also advises people to consume whole grains and vegetables, with a small portion of protein such as fish, chicken, etc.

2. Drinking plenty of water is another pillar of Brady’s incredible health

As per TB12, the first thing Brady does when he wakes up is - he drinks a lot of water. He rehydrates his body after a long hour of sleep.

“I wake up and drink 20 ounces of water with electrolytes”, the player told TB12.

3. He gets enough protein throughout the day

Tom Brady starts his day with a high-protein breakfast smoothie that consists of 36 grams of protein and further enjoys protein shakes throughout the rest of the day. The coaches at TB12 also suggest including protein-based foods in breakfast to make sure you are getting enough protein regularly. A few examples of protein-rich foods include almond butter, Greek yogurt, nuts, oatmeal, etc.

4. Brady skips refined carbs and processed foods

Another eating habit that Tom Brady swears by is limiting the consumption of processed and packaged foods. He avoids foods that are known to increase the chance of organ damage. This includes sugar, dairy, refined carbs, gluten and caffeine. Brady aims to eat as much clean and whole food as possible throughout the day and typically focuses on foods that are grown and not manufactured.

While it is very important to focus on healthy eating, this doesn’t mean that you have to completely eliminate processed foods from your diet. Just be mindful of what foods you are consuming and try to balance everything out.

5. He consumes essential fatty acids

According to TB12, the footballer includes plenty of healthy fats, particularly omega-3s in his everyday diet. He regularly snacks on nuts, eats fish, and also includes chia seeds and a variety of protein shakes in his diet.

Various studies suggest that omega-3s can help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, decrease the build-up of plaque in the arteries and also help boost good cholesterol levels in the body.

In an interview with Sirius XM podcast’s Let’s Go, Tom Brady stated that one of the most difficult parts of his healthy diet commitment was missing out on meals with family, especially on vacations.

