5 Essential Yoga Exercises for Football Players

Incorporating yoga exercises into a football team’s workout routine can offer some great mental and physical advantages. It can improve players’ muscle flexibility, strength, and sports performance, and also enhance the overall mindset of the athletes. Additionally, regular yoga practice can also boost body awareness and focus, thereby aiding faster recovery and improving the player’s concentration.

Given the amount of kicking and running that football players do, they would undoubtedly benefit from certain yoga exercises that emphasize improving stamina and enhancing the strength and flexibility of the legs. We’ve compiled here a list of some of the best yoga poses that are sure to benefit every football player.

5 yoga exercises for football players

Practicing these asanas regularly will help develop the player’s overall athletic performance and boost their mental ability as well.

1. One-legged pigeon pose

The one-legged pigeon pose in yoga benefits all, whether you are a regular exerciser, runner or football player. It is a great hip opener pose that helps prevent knee and hamstring injuries and keeps lower back pain at bay.

To perform this asana:

Start on your knees and hands, slide your right knee forward and angle your right shin under your torso. As you do this, your right foot will get at the front of your left knee and the outside of your right shin will get on the floor.

Now slide your left leg back and straighten your knee to rest it at the top of your thigh on the ground.

Keep your gaze on your left leg and extend straight back from your hip.

Raise your torso away from your thigh and lengthen your lower back by gently pressing your tailbone forward and down.

Move your left front hip forward and remain in the pose for a few seconds.

Release your hands and lower your torso over your right leg while keeping your spine straight.

Rest your forehead on your forearms or floor and stay for a few breaths more.

Repeat the same on the other side.

2. Downward-facing dog

This rejuvenating yoga pose helps increase flexibility in the hamstrings, shoulders, spine and calves and also strengthens the muscles in the upper back and arms.

To do this pose:

Take a position on all your fours. Your knees must be under your hips and your hands under your shoulders.

As you exhale, lift your knees off the floor and push your heels down. Also, lift your tailbone but do not lock your knees.

Make sure to keep your head straight and between your arms and stay in this pose for a few minutes.

3. Butterfly pose

The butterfly pose in yoga offers an amazing stretch to the knees, groins and inner thighs. This pose improves flexibility, and when practiced as a cool-down exercise after a game, it helps reduce fatigue.

To do this pose:

Begin the pose in a seated position. Bend your knees and place the soles of your feet together.

Wrap your fingers around your pinkie toe or position your hands on your shins or ankles.

Broaden your chest and lengthen your spine and stay in this position for a few minutes. Make sure to keep your shoulders back and down.

To release the asana, move your legs forward and slowly lean back on your hands.

4. Warrior II

Warrior II pose in yoga is extremely beneficial for football players as it improves overall flexibility, strength and balance, and also helps stretch the calves, ankles, thighs and the muscles of the back. It is an amazing pose to reduce muscle stiffness.

To do this pose:

Stand straight on a mat and take a big step with your right leg. Make sure to keep your toes slightly pointed inward.

Straighten your legs up and press the corners of your feet down. Inhale and lift your arms parallel to the ground while keeping your neck long and shoulders down.

Exhale and bend your left knee, keeping your knee just over your ankle. Move your thigh down towards the floor and press down gently through your big toe to balance.

Look over your left hand and stay in this pose for a few breaths. To release, press firmly into your feet and straighten your legs.

Repeat the entire movement on the other side.

5. Cobra pose

Cobra pose stretches the lower and upper back bones and also helps develop strength in the arms. This yoga pose offers a gentle stretch to the neck and abs and stimulates the digestive system as well.

To do this pose:

Lie on your stomach. Position your feet at a hip-width distance and point your toes. Make sure the top of both your feet is on the ground.

Bend your elbows and position your hands on the ground next to your chest with your elbow and wrist properly stacked.

As you inhale, start to move your chest away from the ground and stretch. Lift into spinal extension and stay in the pose for a few seconds.

