5 Eating Tips for Holidays to Maintain a Lean Body

The new year is around the corner, so following a few simple eating tips for holidays can help you maintain a lean body throughout the festivities.

You can continue with your fitness goals and maintain an ideal body composition without sacrificing all the fun during the holidays. Be it weight loss or muscle gain, you can achieve your desired results by following the below-mentioned eating tips for holidays.

Plan your fitness journey in advance, and be consistent with your diet and workout regime if you want to keep up your fitness during the holidays.

In this article, we will outline a few handpicked eating tips for the holidays to keep you lean and fit during the upcoming festive season.

Best Eating Tips for Holidays

Follow these five easy and simple eating tips for the holidays to keep yourself on track this season:

1) Never skip breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Try to include a healthy and fulfilling meal in the morning that can keep you fueled throughout the day. Include foods that are nutrient-dense, and cook simple meals if you're in a hurry.

Here's a list of six healthy foods to help fuel your mornings.

Dr. James Dinicolantonio, the author of the book 'The Obesity Fix', recommends a high-protein breakfast to reduce unnecessary cravings.

2) Plan your meals in advance

The best eating tips for holidays should include a planned meal routine. Irregular eating patterns can cause unnecessary cravings, which can make you binge on unhealthy junk food.

Space out your meals in such a way that your stomach stays full throughout the day. While traveling, try carrying healthy snacks that can help you with weight loss. If you have a hectic schedule, try using meal scheduling apps on your smartphone to get a reminder of your meals.

3) Try out a carb-restricted diet

Low-carb diets can be effective for weight loss and can be followed even during the holidays.

Several holiday recipes can be prepared using low-carb recipes. You can try out a ketogenic diet, paleolithic diet, or carnivore diet.

The carnivore diet is the most restrictive among carb-restricted diets. Here are some facts you need to know about the carnivore diet.

Dr. Robert Kiltz shares his eating tips for holidays using animal products to help you prepare your festive meals.

Robert Kiltz @doctorkiltz The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore.



While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore. While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. https://t.co/wQLLPXY3hI

Low-carb diets are known for their amazing insulin-controlling properties. Stable insulin levels can keep you lean by preventing fat gain.

4) Include dietary fiber in your diet

The fourth most important point among eating tips for holidays is to include dietary-fiber food in your diet. Dietary fiber can help you lose weight.

Oats, wholegrain cereals, brown rice, pasta, beans, peas, and lentils are some examples of foods rich in dietary fiber. Fiber can reduce constipation and flatulence as well.

Fibers in adequate quantities can help those suffering from inflammatory bowel disease and ulcerative colitis. Dietary fibers are also known as prebiotics, as they can promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria that aid in digestion and increase the absorption of vitamins and minerals in the gut.

5) Avoid junk food

Lastly, one of the most important eating tips for the holidays is to remove all junk food in your pantry, including chocolate, biscuits, chips, and sweetened carbonated beverages. These are among the foods that cause inflammation in the body.

Crispy snacks are often deep-fried in seed oils, including palmolein oil, cottonseed oil, and canola oil. These oils contain omega-6 fatty acids that are known to cause liver inflammation and heart disease. You can prepare substitutes for your favorite snacks using healthier options like low-carb flour. You can also buy readymade keto-friendly snacks like keto-friendly fries, multigrain cookies, and trail mixes.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned eating tips for holidays can indeed prove beneficial to maintain a lean and muscular body. During the festive season, food out of your diet is inevitable and can cause weight gain if a disciplined diet and workout regime are not followed.

Try incorporating the aforementioned eating tips this year in a steady manner, and start your new year with a fit body and mind. Make sure to include exercises in your routine too.

