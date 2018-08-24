Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Effective Cardio Workouts At Home To Lose Fat And Build Muscle

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    24 Aug 2018, 23:46 IST

CrossFit: Workout Regimen With A Fiercely Loyal Following
Box Jumps are very effective in building the lower body

Cardiovascular workouts not only improve the endurance and the overall flexibility of the body but also play a crucial role in reducing fat. The explosive movements of the cardio workouts activate a host of muscles in a single rep, leading to a higher calorie burn and faster reduction of fat.

These workouts go a long way in building lean muscle as well. However, it is advised to follow cardio exercises with weight training for a more targetted workout, which is very effective in building muscle.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that cardio workouts are just like any other training program, and one should perform proper warm-up before starting the training program to flex all the muscles and improve blood circulation. Additionally, people looking to lose weight must have a strict diet program that is low on fat and has good amounts of lean protein without depriving the body of other essential nutrients.

Let us dive in deeper and looks closer at the five cardio workouts that you could perform in the comfort of your home to lose fat and build muscle.

#1 Burpee

The burpee is a beginner-level full body exercise that is very effective in toning a host of muscles in the upper and the lower body. Moreover, with its extensive variations, this exercise offers a lot of choice to the trainer.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with feet placed shoulder-width apart and quickly transition yourself into a squat. Keep your arms on the side during the initial step.

Step 2: Get into a plank position such that the arms are fully extended and perpendicular to the body. Perform one push-up and bring your feet towards the chest.

Step 3: Explosively jump upwards and clap overhead and try to land in the initial position.

Step 4: Pause for a second and prepare yourself to begin the next rep.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform each step twice for added resistance and improved customisability.

Next up: Jumping Jack

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Cardio Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Burning Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat And Shape Your Body
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Cardio Workouts You Can Do At The Gym
RELATED STORY
5 Best Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat 
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Home Gym Workouts You Should Do To Build Muscle
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Cardio Workouts For Men To Get A Muscular Body
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Dumbbell Workouts To Build Muscle At Home
RELATED STORY
6 Effective Beginner Workouts At Home To Keep Yourself...
RELATED STORY
5 Insane Cardio Workouts For Women
RELATED STORY
8 Effective Home Workouts Without Equipment To Become Fit
RELATED STORY
Explosive HIIT Workout Plan To Burn Fat & Reduce Weight
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us