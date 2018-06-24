5 Effective Rotator Cuff Exercises You Should Definitely Try

Want to build strong shoulders? Here are 5 effective rotator cuff exercises you should start doing to have boulder shoulders.

Maintaining strong rotator cuffs are key

The fact that the rotator cuff is a crucial part of our body is a given. In fact, the four muscles that make up the rotator cuff – the supraspinatus, infraspinatus, teres minor, and subscapularis - are key to the functioning of our shoulders. Needless to say, we all know the importance of the shoulders during workouts – you get the picture. And yeah, while the shoulders have plenty of freedom when it comes to the movement they’re also prone to dislocations for the very same reason. And as we age, the chances of us experiencing a rotator cuff tear becomes more common. Are tears preventable? Of course, which is exactly where rotator cuff exercises come in!

Flexibility and strength are one of the key components of a formidable rotator cuff, whose exercises include a lot more than the basic internal and external rotation routines. However, while age undoubtedly exposes the rotator cuffs to injury, the most common way is human error – namely incorrect postures during exercise and exerting too much pressure of the cuffs while going about everyday chores. Bottom line – the key to strong rotator cuffs involves effort and a wee bit of caution. With that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 effective rotator cuff exercises you should definitely try.

#1 Doorway Stretch

Believe it or not the door in your very house is the doorway to strengthening your rotator cuffs as well as relieving your body of all its aches and pains. Another positive is that the door allows you to maintain your balance, leaving you free to focus entirely on your stretches.

Sets: 2

Reps: 10

Step 1: Work up your muscles by standing at an open doorway and spreading your arms at the side.

Step 2: Grab the sides of the doorway with each hand at or below shoulder height and establish a firm grip on them. Proceed to lean forward through the doorway until you feel a light stretch.

Step 3: Maintain your posture in such a way that you have a straight back as you proceed to lean and begin shifting your weight onto your toes. Keep it up until you feel a stretch in the front of your shoulder.

Next Up: High-to-Low Rows