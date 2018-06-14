Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Easy To Do Shoulder Exercises

Here are six exercises to build shoulders that would add to your overall proportion, balance and your aesthetic silhouette.

Bidyut Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 20:13 IST
68

Eastwood Keeps Fit
Simple exercises can result in V-taper body

In the upper body, shoulders are probably the most widely used muscle. Shoulders are composed of the larger Deltoid muscles viz., anterior, medial, posterior and smaller rotator cuff muscles which support the shoulder ball & socket joint.

While we talk about aesthetics and proportion on a physique, the deltoids give width to the upper body and is an important contributor to the ‘V-taper physique’, making the upper body appear larger and stronger while it also makes the waist appear narrower.

Therefore, before we attempt to get ready for the workouts for bigger shoulders, it is important that we first understand the anatomy of the shoulder muscles that we are trying to train.

It is the deltoids muscles that can be seen on the outside of the body, whilst the rotator cuff group is found within the shoulder joint itself, providing structural support and allowing the shoulder to perform many functions.

Listed below are 6 of the easier & best shoulder workouts which can be performed at home.

#1 Big Arm Circles


Instructions:

Step 1. Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Lift and extend your arms to the sides.

Step 2. Rotate your arms forward slowly, making big circles.

Step 3. Complete one set in one direction and then switch, rotating your arms backward. Repeat preferred repetitions.

Important Tips:

1.    Breathe-in while lifting the arms and breathe-out while rotating the arms around.

2.    Take care to keep the movement controlled & slow.

#2 Dumbbell lateral raise

Instructions:

Step 1. Stand erect with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your side, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2. Lift your arms to your sides to your shoulder level, palms facing downward.

Step 3. Hold the weight at the top of the movement for 1-2 seconds, squeezing the contraction.

Step 3. Lower your arms slowly and repeat preferred repetitions.

Important tips:

1. Do not use momentum to move through during the exercise. The focus should be on moving in a slow and controlled way with each rep.

2. Do not bend your arms during the movement. Try to keep your arms straight.

Next up: Dumbbell Front Raise

Page 1 of 5
